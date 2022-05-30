ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Man Stays in Kwik-Trip Beer Cooler Overnight!

By Captain Jack
 3 days ago
As a kid I always wondered what it would be like to run through Toys R Us all by myself...No one around, loading up the cart and taking whatever I want. I'm guessing that's what this Wisconsin man felt like...Just a little colder. WashPost. This fella had it all...

*ucker *arlson
2d ago

Dang, as a Wisconsin boy and a lover of Spotted Cow beer, never have I ever read two stories about Wisconsin boys and their beer on this site in one day. The other one was about a guy who caught a DUI while driving with his pet chicken running around loose in the car. Now pour me a brandy so I can properly think about it.

