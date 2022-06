Got leftover pasta? Turn it into a frittata for supper tonight. The frittatas I learned to make at Al Forno restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, were full of hearty ingredients like pasta or potatoes, along with other vegetables. While I learned the easy stovetop-to-oven technique at the restaurant, I also learned that frittatas were a good place to use up what you had on hand. Most any cooked vegetable (as long as it isn’t too watery) can work in a frittata, but so can leftover pasta. (I’m particularly fond of using leftover Spaghetti with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes and Spicy Garlic Oil – in fact, I often make a double batch just so I’ll have enough leftover for a frittata!) But you can use any leftover cooked pasta.

