Great section! Last year Rogers won the section at Cold Spring with a thrilling win on a steamy day over STMA. This year it is truly wide open. Don’t believe me? The #8 seed Buffalo defeated the #1 seed STMA earlier this year, and guess what? They won’t get another chance to because they were beat in the play in game by St. Cloud the #9 seed. I was at that game, and let me tell you those were not 8 and 9 seeds! Now a closer look at the section.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO