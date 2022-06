To all of the dedicated Shasta County employees, good afternoon!. Due to the late ending of last night’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, I wanted to let you know that during closed session, the Board unanimously voted to consider appointing Pat Minturn as Acting County Executive Officer at the next Board of Supervisors Hearing on June 14th. This appointment of Acting CEO will continue as the County recruits and interviews for a permanent CEO.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO