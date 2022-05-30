ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours set to be honoured at 2022 Logie Awards as beloved soap films final episodes

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Neighbours will be celebrated at the upcoming TV Week Logie Awards on June 19.

The soap will be recognised for its contribution to the Australian TV industry at the awards ceremony on the Gold Coast next month, reports The Herald Sun.

The show, which is known to have given the likes of Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and Delta Goodrem a launching pad for their international careers, will be honoured during the presentation for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CWa9_0futPF4z00
End of an era: Long running soap Neighbours set to be honoured at the TV Week 2022 Logie Awards on the Gold Coast next month as beloved soap films final episodes after 37 years

The cast of Neighbours are scheduled to film their final scenes after 37 years on June 10, just days before the anticipated event.

The show's finale is meanwhile set to air on August 1 on 10 Peach.

TV Week are yet to announce which cast members - current or past - will be attending the awards ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvpnN_0futPF4z00
The show, which is known to have given the likes of Margot Robbie (left), Kylie Minogue and Delta Goodrem (right) a launching pad for their international careers, will be honoured during the presentation for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wX4c7_0futPF4z00

It comes after footage surfaced on TikTok last week of Neighbours icons Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the '80s, back on Ramsay Street filming a cameo.

The pair, whose televised wedding 34 years ago was watched by 22 million viewers in Britain and Australia, were seen filming scenes for the highly anticipated finale.

Kylie wore a denim jumpsuit, which suggests Charlene is still working as a mechanic three decades after she left Erinsborough.

Earlier this month, a leaked script revealed the fate of lovebirds Charlene and Scott.

The couple will return to Erinsborough at the end of the episode and deliver the closing lines, according to the Popbitch newsletter.

The '80s favourites, who are still together more than 30 years after tying the knot, pull up in their car on Ramsay Street and say: 'We're home.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnJIh_0futPF4z00
Iconic: The TV couple's wedding on Neighbours was watched by two million Australians on July 1, 1987. Their union was an even bigger attraction when it aired in the UK a year later, drawing 19.6 million viewers, making it Britain's third most-watched show of 1988

