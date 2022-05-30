Boston Calling 2022: Day 3 photos of Cliff Notez, Glass Animals, Oompa, and more

Third time may be the charm, but a fourth time just means you’re doing it right — at least in the case of Tom Segura. As announced earlier this week, superstar comedian, podcast host, and author Tom Segura has added a fourth show to his stint at Medford’s Chevalier Theatre, with a 9:45 p.m. slot added on November 19. The Massachusetts legion of Segura’s fans have had quite a few chances to check out the “Your Mom’s House” host in action on his “I’m Coming Everywhere” world tour, but judging by the pair of sold-out shows already filling his first night in Medford, the Commonwealth still craves the comedic wrath of Tommy Bunz with a feverish intensity.
Comments / 0