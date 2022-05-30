ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Calling 2022: Day 3 photos of Cliff Notez, Glass Animals, Oompa, and more

By Emily Gardner
vanyaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: If Boston Calling’s opening day on Friday was like a family reunion, and Saturday’s was interrupted by unruly weather, than Sunday’s Day 3...

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
vanyaland.com

Mic’d Up: Bargatze’s raincheck in NoHo, Glowacki makes history at Wilbur

Editor’s Note: As the temps begin to rise and the flowers begin to blossom, the top-tier selection of comedy shows to check out around Boston are also in full bloom as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlight the calendar. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (June 5).
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Boston Calling 2022: Photos of Metallica closing out this year’s festival

Editor’s Note: On Saturday, Boston Calling was interrupted by thunder and lightning. On Sunday, the music festival felt the thunder and rode the lightning, as Metallica closed out this year’s edition with a mighty flex of musical fury. Over two hours and 16 songs, opening with “Whiplash” and closing with “Enter Sandman,” the metal icons tore through a career-spanning set to drop an anvil on Boston Calling ’22. Vanyaland’s Jason Greenough was there to capture the action, and his full gallery is above. Scan through it, and recap all our coverage across the weekend. — Michael Marotta.
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Boston Calling 2022: Highlights from the stage and scene on Day 3

Editor’s Note: Chances are, by now, we’re all aware that Boston Calling is happening this weekend across the sprawling Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. But Vanyaland Music Editor, Boston Victoria Wasylak is filling us in on what’s happening inside the festival, covering the sights and sounds from the grounds to the stage and everything in between. As she covered Sunday’s Day 3 (May 29), a few of the live performances really stood out, and those are highlighted below. Be sure to check her report on the festival’s best selfie locations, and keep it locked to our continuing coverage throughout the weekend. — Michael Marotta.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
FUN 107

Boston Bringing Another Immersive Art Exhibit This June

Immersive art seems to be the hot new trend in traveling exhibitions. Technology has helped bring pieces people know and love city to city in a whole new way and art lovers can't get enough. So much so that right now two larger than life exhibits are showing in Providence,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
vanyaland.com

Chevalier Theatre adds fourth ‘Coming’ of Tom Segura

Third time may be the charm, but a fourth time just means you’re doing it right — at least in the case of Tom Segura. As announced earlier this week, superstar comedian, podcast host, and author Tom Segura has added a fourth show to his stint at Medford’s Chevalier Theatre, with a 9:45 p.m. slot added on November 19. The Massachusetts legion of Segura’s fans have had quite a few chances to check out the “Your Mom’s House” host in action on his “I’m Coming Everywhere” world tour, but judging by the pair of sold-out shows already filling his first night in Medford, the Commonwealth still craves the comedic wrath of Tommy Bunz with a feverish intensity.
MEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Cohasset Sweet Shack Sells 'Jarcuteries,' Assortments Of Candies

COHASSET, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Driving along near Beechwood Field in Cohasset, you may notice a shack on its lonesome in the woods, and those curious enough to head inside, find nothing but a sweet tooth's dream. The "Sweet Shack" is an outlet for Mrs.Mekler's Mercantile, a homemade candy...
COHASSET, MA
visitingnewengland.com

A Classic North Shore of Massachusetts Scene

The North Shore of Massachusetts abounds with classic New England coastal scenes but none, perhaps, so wonderfully familiar as the Motif #1 Red Fish Shack in Rockport, Mass. A favorite of artists, tourists and locals, Motif #1 stands as one of America's most painted and photographed buildings. The ramshackle look of the building -- framed by water, boats, lobster traps and other visually delightful seaside elements -- brings one instantly right into the heart of coastal New England.
ROCKPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Animals#Music Festival#Goose#Cliff Notez#Boston Calling#Harvard Athletic Complex#Japanese#Modest Mouse
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worker at Saugus restaurant receives Keno ticket as tip, wins $2K

SAUGUS, Mass. — A worker at a North Shore restaurant is thanking a generous customer for a huge tip – not in the form of cash but a Keno ticket with a big pay-out. Shirley Rose, 79, who works the Keno booth at Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, was filling in for a coworker last Friday when a man named Eddie who was dining with his wife and friends asked to buy two $10 Keno tickets – one for himself and one for Shirley.
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive fire tears through old grandstand at Suffolk Downs

BOSTON — Boston firefighters battled a six-alarm fire at the old grandstand at Suffolk Downs Monday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the flames broke out around 10 pm. When firefighters got to the scene, there was a lot of smoke in the old grandstand, especially in the top floors where the simulcasting area is. The building was open for simulcasting, but was closed when the fire started and no one was inside.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Time Out Global

The 8 best restaurants on Nantucket

Here’s where to EAT when you’re on ACK this summer. New Englanders know summer means one thing: It’s time to ditch the city pavement for island life, specifically the cobbled streets and pristine beaches of Nantucket. Given its locale, it’s a no-brainer that ACK serves up some of the freshest local seafood on the East Coast. However, there’s more than just marine fare at Nantucket’s best restaurants. From locally grown produce to specialty cocktails, here’s what to seek out on the island this summer. And if you're stuck ashore on the Massachusetts mainland this season, be sure to get your fill of summertime favorites at the best seafood restaurants and oyster bars right in Boston⁠—or pretend you're on vacation by stretching out on one of our city's best patios.
NANTUCKET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy