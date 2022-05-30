ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia's Lavrov DENIES Putin is ill after FSB spy claimed the President has 'three years left to live' - and says 'sane people can see he is fine'

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmEJ9_0futEdOK00
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has today denied reports that Vladimir Putin has fallen ill following reports he recently underwent surgery for cancer, leaving trusted aide Nikolai Patrushev to take charge of the Kremlin temporarily, with a FSB officer quoted by western media saying that Putin had only three years left to live

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov today denied reports that Vladimir Putin has fallen ill.

Unconfirmed reports persist that Putin, who is turning 70 this year, suffers from deteriorating health issues and may have been diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's.

In an interview with French TV, Lavrov said no one 'sane' could see any signs of illness in Putin, who reportedly has his food tested before eating it and bans his staff from standing too close to him.

The update comes as the fighting intensifies in Ukraine's east, with Moscow and Kyiv's forces spilling blood for control of Severodonetsk, a city in the Luhansk Oblast.

'You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches,' Lavrov said in comments released by the Russian foreign ministry.

'I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumours.'

His statements come amid reports that the kremlin was reusing old footage of Putin for several meetings.

An FSB officer was quoted in media outlets on May 29 warning that Putin has just three years left to live as speculation abounded over his health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUZts_0futEdOK00
Lavrov said the fact that viewers can watch Putin on screens and read his speeches disproved any notion that the Russian leader was unwell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MSWV_0futEdOK00
Putin's troops arrange the Russian flag at the city administration building of Svitlodarsk. Russia has taken control of the city, located 80km southwest of Severodonetsk, which was the center of Russian attacks in recent days

Confronted with evidence of war crimes committed in Ukraine's previously-occupied regions, Lavrov told TF1 that Russian soldiers were 'under strict orders categorically to avoid attacks and strikes on civilian infrastructure'.

He added that the 'liberation' of the Donbas region was an 'unconditional priority' for Russia, repeated the Kremlin line that Russia is fighting 'neo-Nazi' forces in Ukraine.

British intelligence sources were quoted in various media reports telling outlets that Putin's health was deteriorating.

Reports about Putin's health have conflicted, with accounts differing on whether Putin has thyroid, abdominal or blood cancer.

Kyiv military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov said previously he fears the Russian leader still has a 'few more years' left in him.

His comments suggested the Ukrainians believe Putin is suffering from cancer, but are unclear on how severe the condition could be and to what extent it could impede Putin's ability to direct Russian military strategy and exert influence over the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvyrZ_0futEdOK00
A Ukrainian servicewoman Nataliia looks out of a trench at a position near a frontline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkyvy_0futEdOK00
Ukrainian servicemen walk in a trench at a position near a frontline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the Donetsk region
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Io22F_0futEdOK00
A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike. Ukrainian forces are battling for bloody control of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk Oblast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18L9Fr_0futEdOK00
Images capture buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Bakhmut

The major-general also claimed Putin was the target of an assassination attempt shortly after launching his invasion.

He said the abortive bid was by representatives of the Caucasus, but did no release further details.

The report mirrored other claims that top-ranking Russian officials are said to be plotting a government without Vladimir Putin, with Kremlin sources claiming insiders are already looking for ways to replace the Russian President.

The news outlet Meduza quoted sources claiming that high-ranking officials in Russia's security services FSB and GRU - referred to as 'hawks' - believe Putin has botched the invasion and want to seize control of the operation.

One method of 'moving things on' without need for a violent coup would be to place him in a long term hospital for the incurably unwell, suggested former MI6 chief Richard Dearlove.

Rumours in Moscow persist that Putin has undergone recent surgery to treat his illness.

The General SVR Telegram channel, the owner of which has not been confirmed, said that trusted aide Nikolai Patrushev, a former FSB chief like Putin himself, took over from the Russian leader while the operation was underway and took charge temporarily in the Kremlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVlxb_0futEdOK00
Other spooks have also hinted at the strongman's poor health condition, warning he was unable to maintain concentration for long periods of time without taking breaks 'for treatment'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aon2N_0futEdOK00
Rumours have been circling for years that Putin (pictured gripping table during a meeting last month) has health problems, and they have intensified since he launched invasion of Ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nikolai Patrushev
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'underwent successful cancer surgery last week and is now recovering', opposition sources say in latest claim about the Russian leader's health

Vladimir Putin underwent 'successful' cancer surgery last week and is recovering, it has been claimed in just the latest rumour about the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old underwent an unknown procedure late Monday following advice from medicals that treatment was 'essential', according to Telegram channel General SVR which claims to be getting information from inside the Kremlin.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Just Russia#Russian#French#Severodonetsk#Kremlin
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's right-hand man has threatened to attack this European country

Will the war in Ukraine, which Russia started four months ago, take a new turn? Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been decimated by the Russian army since the beginning of the year. Now, Vladimir Putin's right-hand man says he is 'interested' in a new target in Europe, as reported by the media outletLa Dépeche.fr.
POLITICS
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy