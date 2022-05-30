Russia's Lavrov DENIES Putin is ill after FSB spy claimed the President has 'three years left to live' - and says 'sane people can see he is fine'

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has today denied reports that Vladimir Putin has fallen ill following reports he recently underwent surgery for cancer, leaving trusted aide Nikolai Patrushev to take charge of the Kremlin temporarily, with a FSB officer quoted by western media saying that Putin had only three years left to live

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov today denied reports that Vladimir Putin has fallen ill.

Unconfirmed reports persist that Putin, who is turning 70 this year, suffers from deteriorating health issues and may have been diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's.

In an interview with French TV, Lavrov said no one 'sane' could see any signs of illness in Putin, who reportedly has his food tested before eating it and bans his staff from standing too close to him.

The update comes as the fighting intensifies in Ukraine's east, with Moscow and Kyiv's forces spilling blood for control of Severodonetsk, a city in the Luhansk Oblast.

'You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches,' Lavrov said in comments released by the Russian foreign ministry.

'I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumours.'

His statements come amid reports that the kremlin was reusing old footage of Putin for several meetings.

An FSB officer was quoted in media outlets on May 29 warning that Putin has just three years left to live as speculation abounded over his health.

Lavrov said the fact that viewers can watch Putin on screens and read his speeches disproved any notion that the Russian leader was unwell

Putin's troops arrange the Russian flag at the city administration building of Svitlodarsk. Russia has taken control of the city, located 80km southwest of Severodonetsk, which was the center of Russian attacks in recent days

Confronted with evidence of war crimes committed in Ukraine's previously-occupied regions, Lavrov told TF1 that Russian soldiers were 'under strict orders categorically to avoid attacks and strikes on civilian infrastructure'.

He added that the 'liberation' of the Donbas region was an 'unconditional priority' for Russia, repeated the Kremlin line that Russia is fighting 'neo-Nazi' forces in Ukraine.

British intelligence sources were quoted in various media reports telling outlets that Putin's health was deteriorating.

Reports about Putin's health have conflicted, with accounts differing on whether Putin has thyroid, abdominal or blood cancer.

Kyiv military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov said previously he fears the Russian leader still has a 'few more years' left in him.

His comments suggested the Ukrainians believe Putin is suffering from cancer, but are unclear on how severe the condition could be and to what extent it could impede Putin's ability to direct Russian military strategy and exert influence over the country.

A Ukrainian servicewoman Nataliia looks out of a trench at a position near a frontline

Ukrainian servicemen walk in a trench at a position near a frontline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the Donetsk region

A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike. Ukrainian forces are battling for bloody control of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk Oblast

Images capture buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Bakhmut

The major-general also claimed Putin was the target of an assassination attempt shortly after launching his invasion.

He said the abortive bid was by representatives of the Caucasus, but did no release further details.

The report mirrored other claims that top-ranking Russian officials are said to be plotting a government without Vladimir Putin, with Kremlin sources claiming insiders are already looking for ways to replace the Russian President.

The news outlet Meduza quoted sources claiming that high-ranking officials in Russia's security services FSB and GRU - referred to as 'hawks' - believe Putin has botched the invasion and want to seize control of the operation.

One method of 'moving things on' without need for a violent coup would be to place him in a long term hospital for the incurably unwell, suggested former MI6 chief Richard Dearlove.

Rumours in Moscow persist that Putin has undergone recent surgery to treat his illness.

The General SVR Telegram channel, the owner of which has not been confirmed, said that trusted aide Nikolai Patrushev, a former FSB chief like Putin himself, took over from the Russian leader while the operation was underway and took charge temporarily in the Kremlin.

Other spooks have also hinted at the strongman's poor health condition, warning he was unable to maintain concentration for long periods of time without taking breaks 'for treatment'