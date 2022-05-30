ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

COMMENTARY: Coming to terms with terms

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are scheduled to decide, through referendum, whether we want to have our elected officials subject to term limits in the upcoming tribal elections (September 2023). While that seems like a long time away, it really isn’t. In fact, the election year begins only a few months from...

theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

Smoky Mountain News

Highlands’ ordinance perplexing and illogical

The ordinance recently passed by Highlands’ Town Council, on its face, clearly violates the law of the State of North Carolina. Below is an excerpt from the North Carolina Vacation Rental Act that was signed into law by Gov Cooper on July 1, 2019:. “… cities and counties are...
HIGHLANDS, NC
avlwatchdog.org

An Open Letter to the Asheville Community

Hello, my name is Scott Carroll and today — June 1, 2022 — is my first official day as a reporter for The Asheville Watchdog. I would like to take this occasion to introduce myself, explain my role here, and ask for your help moving forward. My primary...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Commander Harding honored for 25 years of service

Lewis H. Harding, an elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has served his country, his Tribe, and his community with honor, dignity, and unwavering enthusiasm for decades. He was recognized for his 25 years of service as the commander of the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 during an event in his honor at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center on the morning of Wednesday, June 1.
CHEROKEE, NC
Cherokee, NC
Government
City
Cherokee, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Seeing Green: NC medical marijuana bill sparks controversy

The N.C. General Assembly may be fine-tuning Senate Bill 711, aka the Compassionate Care Act, a bill to legalize cannabis as a treatment option for certain medical conditions. But critics of the current bill say it would make entering the medical marijuana industry inaccessible to many in North Carolina. arts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Term Limits#Federal Elections#House Of Representatives#Election#The U S Congress
tribpapers.com

A Solution is Needed Sooner Rather Than Later

Weaverville – Last week the Tribune published an article about the loss of personnel from the Weaverville Fire Department. From the rank-and-file firefighters, all the way up to the fire chief, are leaving the department. The entire exodus started last May with the firing of Weaverville Firefighter Austin McKinney over a social media post on a firefighters’ union Instagram account about pay.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Student brought toy gun to Fletcher Elementary, school officials confirm

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A student recently brought a toy gun to school to show classmates, a spokesperson with Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) confirms. The Fletcher Elementary School student reportedly brought the toy gun to school in a backpack and took it out to show others while they were boarding buses after class.
FLETCHER, NC
WJHL

USGS: Earthquake recorded near TN/NC state line

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small earthquake shook Western North Carolina near Carter County Saturday night. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Mitchell County, roughly five and a half miles east of Bakersville. The USGS’ interactive map shows the earthquake’s point of origin right along the Mitchell […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Memorial Day services taking place across the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, May 30, people across Western North Carolina will come together to pay their respects, honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Below are just some of the Memorial Day services that will be taking place across the mountains,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wcyb.com

M 1.8 small earthquake shakes TN/NC line: USGS

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WCYB) — A magnitude 1.8 earthquake was reported in Western North Carolina near the Tennessee/North Carolina line Saturday. The shallow 2.6 mile depth quake occurred near Bakersville, North Carolina according to the USGS (United States Geological Survey). The origin of the quake was about 7.5 miles...
BAKERSVILLE, NC
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Arden

Arden, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Barbour County at Party Rock, Barbour County Emergency Officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies from Barbour, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties are responding. This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

