ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

REVEALED: Nancy Pelosi's drunk husband Paul was five miles from his Napa home when he blew a stop sign while crossing highway at 10:22pm and crashed his new Porsche into Jeep, arrest report reveals

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDTCm_0futAqlN00
Paul Pelosi was over the legal blood alcohol limit when another driver crashed into his Porsche on Saturday night, according to police reports 

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was driving his Porsche drunk and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested for the incident at 10.22pm on Saturday.

DailyMail.com obtained his arrest report which reveals he was driving eastbound on Walnut Lane, a quiet tree-lined street in Oakville, five miles south of the Pelosi's vineyard in St Helena, on Saturday at 10.26pm.

He pulled out onto S-29 to try to cross it, blowing past a stop sign, and was struck by Jesus V. Lopez, a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep who was traveling northbound on the state road.

Pelosi was found to have been over the legal blood alcohol limit. He was booked on two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

Neither driver was injured.

Nancy has not yet commented on his arrested.

She made no mention of it while giving a commencement speech to graduating students at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday.

The couple own a vineyard in Napa, in addition to a home in nearby San Francisco, but she does not drink, according to previous statements given by her representatives.

The sprawling estate is one of many the couple owns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdDbD_0futAqlN00
Pelosi was struck as he tried to cross the St. Helena Highway in Napa on Saturday at 10.22pm. He pulled out of Walnut Lane, five miles south of his home with Nancy  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMpv6_0futAqlN00
Pelosi pulled out onto the highway and was struck by another driver, Jesus V. Lopez, who was driving northbound in a 2014 Jeep 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDVZA_0futAqlN00
Paul Pelosi was driving in this direction on Walnut Lane in Oakville, California. He pulled out onto the highway and an oncoming car hit his vehicle 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgOfw_0futAqlN00
Nancy has not yet commented on his arrested. She made no mention of it while giving a commencement speech to graduating students at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlXuH_0futAqlN00
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is hooded after receiving an honorary degree during commencement services on the campus of Brown University, Sunday, May 29, 2022

Neighbors were unaware of Paul's arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rB1Eu_0futAqlN00
Paul Pelosi on May 16

One vineyard owner who lives nearby told DailyMail.com the couple often block the road with their convoy of blacked-out SUVs when they come to town, but that they didn't seen anything this weekend.

Some suggested that Paul might have been attending the Bottle Rocks festival which Snoop Dogg was playing at this weekend.

'It probably tracks more with the younger Paul,' the neighbor said, referring to the couple's 53-year-old son, Paul Pelosi Jr.

'I wouldn't be going to the kinds of fundraisers and parties they go to.

'I don't like them very much or find them very interesting,' the vineyard owner said.

The property on Zinfandel Lane sits on the banks of the Napa River and features a tennis court.

Neighboring vineyards have told in the past how the couple throws lavish parties for Silicon Valley executives.

He has raked in millions through investments in tech companies like Alphabet, Google's parent company, and Disney.

The couple's vineyard is not open to the public but they made wine from it which they sell.

California Highway Patrol has not issued any public information about Pelosi's arrest.

Pelosi previously faced criticism over her husband's profiteering on tech stocks at a time when their security was being debated by the House.

He bet millions on the future of Alphabet and Apple.

On May 21 last year, Paul also bought 20 call options for Amazon, with a strike price of $3,000, as well as 50 call options of Apple stock, with a strike price of $100.

Both expire in June 2022. Pelosi's arrest was first reported by TMZ. The couple have been married since 1963.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDRfT_0futAqlN00
Nancy and Paul Pelosi's vineyard in St Helena, Napa, is one of the many properties they own 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzXqZ_0futAqlN00
The couple also own a mansion in San Francisco 

Comments / 457

Summer Waite
2d ago

funny how an 84 yeast old man, drunk behind the wheel of a 2021 Porsche gets a misdemeanor charge. if the jeep driver was even able to register on thr breathalyzer he'd have been arrested for DUI and attempted murder.

Reply(24)
173
Gregory Ramirez
2d ago

Drunk driving is NOT a private matter !! It's a public safety issue with all yhe deaths caused by drink drivers - especially those that blow through stoplights and stop signs !!!

Reply(10)
135
jp
2d ago

😄😄😄😆😆😂😂😂Ha, ha, ha. That's a good one. She doesn't drink a cording to her spokesperson.Then was does she always look and sound like she's been consuming too much of her product like hubby?Oh, dementia 🤪

Reply(12)
112
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi's husband was leaving a dinner party at a friend's house when he got into a car accident and was arrested for DUI, attorney says

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul had been at a dinner party hosted by a friend on Saturday night and was driving a short distance home when he crashed, it emerged on Monday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was driving his Porsche and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helena, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
City
Oakville, CA
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA
Popculture

Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Snoop Dogg
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’s family appeals for cash donations via GoFundMe: ‘We’ve been hit by all sides’

The family of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother, who was the gunman’s first victim on 24 May.Ramos’s aunt Natalie Salazar sought help for her mother Celia “Sally” Gonzales, who was “shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson”.Ms Salazar has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise $30,000 (£23,770) to pay for the expenses of her mother who has already undergone four major surgeries and is expected to go through several more.Last week, Ramos shot his grandmother after...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Brown University
Fox News

Hells Angels ambushed rival biker gang Vagos on freeway near Las Vegas, police say

Nevada police say Hells Angels riders shot at members of the rival Vagos biker gang on a freeway while returning from a veterans cemetery ride over Memorial Day Weekend. Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president Richard John Devries, 66, and club recruits Russell Smith, 46, and Stephen Alo, 26, were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to a Henderson police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'It was extraordinary': Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes says her father's Top Gun: Maverick cameo was a 'very special' moment for the actor who had to beg producers to include him following long battle with throat cancer

Val Kilmer's cameo in Top Gun: Maverick was 'very special' for the ailing actor, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The 30-year-old singer was on set to see her father film his scene in front of a small group of loved ones and called the moment where Iceman and Maverick reunite 'extraordinary' to witness.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy