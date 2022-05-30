SEEN: Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial in downtown Midland

Chippewa Nature Center (CNC) will host its 17th annual Native Plant Sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Members are invited to a special presale 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 3. Visitors may become a member and shop the sale on Friday. New memberships purchased through June 5 will receive a free wildflower or grass of their choice or a credit toward their purchase; see website for full details. A complete list of plants available at this year’s sale is available at www.chippewanaturecenter.org. Plants will be available for immediate purchase at CNC, located at 400 S. Badour Road in Midland.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO