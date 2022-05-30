SEEN: Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial in downtown Midland

MORLEY STANWOOD — Community members took time out of their Memorial Day celebrations Monday evening to attend a vigil at the Morley Stanwood High School football field for a local family whose lives were taken Friday. Attendees walked the track and lit candles in honor of a mother and...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. To accommodate the Summer Art Fair and Art Seen Festival in downtown Midland this weekend, the following streets will be closed from 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 5:. - Main Street from...
Jake Cole has stepped down as Sanford Village Manager. Cole maintains his role as Jerome Township Fire Chief and ordinance officer. Village President Dolores Porte said Cole really stepped up to help the village in the aftermath of the 2020 flood, especially focusing on Village Park. She said the village will soon be posting the position and looking for his replacement.
MECOSTA — On Wednesday, May 25, the Shoreline Educational Coordinating Council held their annual MEA EPICS (Exceptional People in Community Schools) awards night and four individuals in area schools were honored with awards. Two Chippewa Hills School District staff members received awards — Steve Darnell in the mathematics department...
Chippewa Nature Center (CNC) will host its 17th annual Native Plant Sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Members are invited to a special presale 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 3. Visitors may become a member and shop the sale on Friday. New memberships purchased through June 5 will receive a free wildflower or grass of their choice or a credit toward their purchase; see website for full details. A complete list of plants available at this year’s sale is available at www.chippewanaturecenter.org. Plants will be available for immediate purchase at CNC, located at 400 S. Badour Road in Midland.
BEULAH – Organizers of a state cycling competition are calling on motorists to keep an eye out for participants in this year’s Cherry Roubaix Gran Frondo cycling event. Over 400 cyclists are expected to be on the roads from Crystal Mountain to Kaleva and Brethren between 9 a.m. and approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Midland Saxophone Quartet has three upcoming performances in June in Midland. The Quartet is pleased to announce that Phil Bossenberger will join them on alto saxophone as Jon Van Regenmorter has accepted a job offer in Austin, Texas. The group will miss Van Regenmorter's skill, leadership and camaraderie, but Bossenberger is an educated musician who is willing to tolerate a group of engineers and an accountant.
Two men were treated at the scene Thursday night after their boat went over the Dow Dam on the Tittabawassee River. One of the men, according to the Midland Fire Department, was submerged under the water for an extended time. Both men were disoriented when they were located. The report...
An investigation into the April 3, off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin that injured Carter Bean, Karleigh Zmikly and a friend who rescued her from a burning ORV is closed. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Lt. Brandon Kieft said Monday that Gladwin County Prosecutor Norm Gage reportedly declined to pursue any charges against anyone involved in the crash. DNR Conservation officer Ryan Weakman met with Gage earlier in May asking for further investigation.
Two Beech Grove, Indiana men charged with multiple firearm and drug crimes were recently bound to Midland’s 42nd Circuit Court. About 330 miles northeast of their home, Paul Grimes, 37, and Andrew Baker, 20, are each facing several charges in connection with a police chase on April 21 along US-10. Both remain lodged in the Midland County Jail and both waived their May 24 preliminary examination in 75th District Court. No court dates are yet set for the pair in Circuit Court.
