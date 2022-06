There are still questions about the mental competency of the teenage suspect accused in the murder of a child in New Carlisle last year. Tuesday, the judge in the case ruled that psychological examinations are necessary to determine if the teen accused of the death is competent enough to stand trial. The South Bend Tribune reports that two doctors from the Kokomo area, one psychiatrist and one psychologist, are expected to have their evaluations finished by mid-August. An August 15th trial date has been vacated in the case.

