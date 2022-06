When one thinks of Memorial Day, thoughts of parades, barbecues and other fun activities are often what come to mind. While some people enjoy the patriotic parts of Memorial Day, there are also some who think of it as nothing more than a day off. This was how I spent Memorial Day throughout most of my life. I would march in the parade with my high school's marching band and then enjoy the rest of the day spending time with friends. I rarely thought about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

