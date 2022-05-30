'Thinking about how I can steal this house': Nick Grimshaw shares holiday snaps of gorgeous getaway to luxurious £15k a week private villa in Ibiza with fiancé Meshach 'Mesh' Henry
Nick Grimshaw has shared some incredible snaps of his Ibiza getaway as he posed for loved-up photos with his fiancé on boats and sunbeds.
The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 37, gave his 1.3 million Instagram followers a sneak-peak into the enviable Spanish island vacation at a gorgeous, luxe villa, along with beau Meshach 'Mesh' Henry, 25.
Nick, who hosts the new Channel 4 show Great Home Transformation, booked the holiday with onefinestay, opting for the stunning Casa Bayona, which visitors can enjoy at more than £15,000 for a week's stay.
He posed up a storm at the lush three-bedroom dwelling nestled in the Ibizan hills, enjoying its sparkling heated pool and incredible views.
The media personality was also swept off on a private yacht trip to the island of Formentera, known for its clear turquoise waters and beach-side eatery spots, also arranged by the private villa brand.
As well as enjoying stunning interiors, Nick and his beau were also photographed bustled up in towels as the adorable couple cuddled on the sunbeds.
Fellow friend and model Kai Isaiah Jamal was also pictured at the beautiful getaway, donning a bejewelled white snapback with the word Ibiza.
PR aficionado Fran Cutler and talent agency founder Cora Delaney were snapped at the villa as well.
Posting on his home décor Instagram account @thirtsixandahalf, Nick captioned shots of the villa's architecture: 'Thinking about how I can steal this house.
'Thank you @onefinestay for making our holiday dreams come true and for letting us experience The World’s Best Shower™️.'
It comes as last month Nick shared more details on his engagement to long-term boyfriend Mesh.
The star appeared on The One Show recently, where he opened up about the wedding news, revealing it was a 'total surprise' and happened back in January.
Nick went on to reveal that his boyfriend had been trying to pop the question for a month but had been put off by the star's mood swings.
He said: 'We got engaged a few months ago now, it was in January. What we wanted to do, was not keep it a secret, but we thought it'd be nice when we bumped into people to we'll tell them then.
'Because we didn't know what the protocol was - Do you ring and be like "Hi, I'm engaged, bye!" Do you send a letter? So I was like let's just do it and then we'll do it when we see people.'
Opening up about the proposal, Nick said: 'He did it a total surprise, didn't know it was going to happen, so I don't think my reaction was great. It was yes, but it wasn't like emotional and crying. I was like "What you doing?"
'He did it on a Sunday afternoon, so it was totally unplanned. He'd been trying for like a month, and he said he kept going to get the box and then I was like "I'm in a well bad mood", and he'd put it back!'
Nick confirmed the happy news in an Instagram post shared with his followers in March.
Revealing his engagement ring in a series of passport booth photos he wrote: 'And in gay news this evening…. got proposed to, said yes obvs.'
Nick's post also included a snap of his sparkling new gold engagement ring, along with a third image taken mere moments after Mesh's proposal.
The pair appeared to be enjoying a sunny getaway, as the DJ posed surrounded by a beach sunset.
Nick first began dating dancer Mesh in 2018, previously revealing they first met after he moved to Radio 1's Drivetime show.
It was reported in 2019 that Nick and Meshach had moved in together so they can 'spend a lot of time together in the week'.
A source told The Sun: 'Nick is the happiest he has ever been and Mesh is a massive part of that.
'They were spending all of their time together, with Mesh always staying over, so it made complete sense for them to move in together.
'Nick asked him to come and live with him and it's all gone really well. Their jobs aren't regular nine to fives so they can spend a lot of time together in the week.'
Nick and Meshach were first spotted at the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire in October 2018.
At the time, a source told The Sun: 'Nick has found dating quite tough in recent years because of his job.
'But he met Mesh a few months ago and although it's still early days they are really enjoying their time together. They are taking things easy and not putting any pressure on anything.
'Nick really likes him, and his friends are thrilled he has found someone who makes him happy.'
