ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Thinking about how I can steal this house': Nick Grimshaw shares holiday snaps of gorgeous getaway to luxurious £15k a week private villa in Ibiza with fiancé Meshach 'Mesh' Henry

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Nick Grimshaw has shared some incredible snaps of his Ibiza getaway as he posed for loved-up photos with his fiancé on boats and sunbeds.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 37, gave his 1.3 million Instagram followers a sneak-peak into the enviable Spanish island vacation at a gorgeous, luxe villa, along with beau Meshach 'Mesh' Henry, 25.

Nick, who hosts the new Channel 4 show Great Home Transformation, booked the holiday with onefinestay, opting for the stunning Casa Bayona, which visitors can enjoy at more than £15,000 for a week's stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gtuL_0fusS1lw00
Luxury getaway: Nick Grimshaw, 37, has shared some incredible snaps of his Ibiza getaway as he posed for loved-up photos with his fiancé on boats and sunbeds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qu5Nk_0fusS1lw00
Splashing around: The team took in picture-perfect views as they swam around in the pool and enjoyed the villa's luxurious amenities 

He posed up a storm at the lush three-bedroom dwelling nestled in the Ibizan hills, enjoying its sparkling heated pool and incredible views.

The media personality was also swept off on a private yacht trip to the island of Formentera, known for its clear turquoise waters and beach-side eatery spots, also arranged by the private villa brand.

As well as enjoying stunning interiors, Nick and his beau were also photographed bustled up in towels as the adorable couple cuddled on the sunbeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQWHD_0fusS1lw00
Fun in the sun: The BBC Radio 1 DJ gave his 1.3 million Instagram followers a sneak-peak into the enviable Spanish island vacation at a gorgeous, luxe villa, along with beau Meshach 'Mesh' Henry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wl6SZ_0fusS1lw00
Glam holiday: Nick and his group enjoyed stunning interiors as they stayed at the villa, taking in its posh but cosy rustic aesthetics 

Fellow friend and model Kai Isaiah Jamal was also pictured at the beautiful getaway, donning a bejewelled white snapback with the word Ibiza.

PR aficionado Fran Cutler and talent agency founder Cora Delaney were snapped at the villa as well.

Posting on his home décor Instagram account @thirtsixandahalf, Nick captioned shots of the villa's architecture: 'Thinking about how I can steal this house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtqL9_0fusS1lw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qre8d_0fusS1lw00

'Thank you @onefinestay for making our holiday dreams come true and for letting us experience The World’s Best Shower™️.'

It comes as last month Nick shared more details on his engagement to long-term boyfriend Mesh.

The star appeared on The One Show recently, where he opened up about the wedding news, revealing it was a 'total surprise' and happened back in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYJ8i_0fusS1lw00
Home envy: Posting on his home décor Instagram account @thirtsixandahalf, Nick captioned shots of the villa's architecture: 'Thinking about how I can steal this house'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gGNL_0fusS1lw00
Gorgeous: Nick wrote a post about his stay, saying: 'Thank you @onefinestay for making our holiday dreams come true and for letting us experience The World’s Best Shower™️'

Nick went on to reveal that his boyfriend had been trying to pop the question for a month but had been put off by the star's mood swings.

He said: 'We got engaged a few months ago now, it was in January. What we wanted to do, was not keep it a secret, but we thought it'd be nice when we bumped into people to we'll tell them then.

'Because we didn't know what the protocol was - Do you ring and be like "Hi, I'm engaged, bye!" Do you send a letter? So I was like let's just do it and then we'll do it when we see people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdsuI_0fusS1lw00
Vistas: Nick, his fiancé, and pals enjoyed their time at the lush three-bedroom dwelling nestled in the Ibizan hills, basking in its sparkling heated pool and incredible views
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AufIv_0fusS1lw00
Gorgeous getaway: Nick and pals spent their time at the stunning three-bedroom villa, which featured beautiful interiors and a pool 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1tZh_0fusS1lw00
Lounging: A sitting area outside the villa. Nick and his beau Mesh enjoyed a trip with pals and were able to stay at the luxurious dwelling 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132bgv_0fusS1lw00
Stunning: The Casa Bayona, which has three bedrooms and can accommodate six people, also came with two bathrooms and featured a gorgeous outside area 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fap12_0fusS1lw00
Kitchen: High ceilings and rustic surroundings made up the villa's interiors, where Nick and friends stayed for their Ibiza getaway 

Opening up about the proposal, Nick said: 'He did it a total surprise, didn't know it was going to happen, so I don't think my reaction was great. It was yes, but it wasn't like emotional and crying. I was like "What you doing?"

'He did it on a Sunday afternoon, so it was totally unplanned. He'd been trying for like a month, and he said he kept going to get the box and then I was like "I'm in a well bad mood", and he'd put it back!'

Nick confirmed the happy news in an Instagram post shared with his followers in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwnLZ_0fusS1lw00
Cosy: The group enjoyed a luxury trip to Ibiza, basking in the comfortable interiors of their private villa nestled in the hills of the island 

Revealing his engagement ring in a series of passport booth photos he wrote: 'And in gay news this evening…. got proposed to, said yes obvs.'

Nick's post also included a snap of his sparkling new gold engagement ring, along with a third image taken mere moments after Mesh's proposal.

The pair appeared to be enjoying a sunny getaway, as the DJ posed surrounded by a beach sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15r9Bm_0fusS1lw00
Sunny stays: Nick's time in Ibiza was highlighted by his group's staying at a gorgeous, luxurious Ibiza villa, tucked away in the hills 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQUkl_0fusS1lw00
Homey: The comfortable aesthetics of the villa channeled a cosy atmosphere as Nick and pals enjoyed their time in Ibiza for a holiday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruIOQ_0fusS1lw00
Scenic: The beautiful views didn't just extend to the hills - the Casa Bayona featured gorgeous plants and exterior décor, made all the more lovely by the island sun  

Nick first began dating dancer Mesh in 2018, previously revealing they first met after he moved to Radio 1's Drivetime show.

It was reported in 2019 that Nick and Meshach had moved in together so they can 'spend a lot of time together in the week'.

A source told The Sun: 'Nick is the happiest he has ever been and Mesh is a massive part of that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OE4R9_0fusS1lw00
Designs: Nick shared snaps of the beautiful architecture on his home décor account as he and friends stayed at the cosy villa in Ibiza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hrf5_0fusS1lw00
'Incredible': The villa also featured gorgeous gardens, which Nick captured on his interiors Instagram account while staying at the stunning hideaway  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5Qv7_0fusS1lw00

'They were spending all of their time together, with Mesh always staying over, so it made complete sense for them to move in together.

'Nick asked him to come and live with him and it's all gone really well. Their jobs aren't regular nine to fives so they can spend a lot of time together in the week.'

Nick and Meshach were first spotted at the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire in October 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKhk1_0fusS1lw00
'The World’s Best Shower': Nick featured the gorgeous posh shower at the villa on his home décor Instagram account, showing off its spacious design
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQJGq_0fusS1lw00

At the time, a source told The Sun: 'Nick has found dating quite tough in recent years because of his job.

'But he met Mesh a few months ago and although it's still early days they are really enjoying their time together. They are taking things easy and not putting any pressure on anything.

'Nick really likes him, and his friends are thrilled he has found someone who makes him happy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiEux_0fusS1lw00
Décor: Artful designs embellished the house as comfortable met glamourous to create the perfect Mediterranean villa aesthetic  

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Grimshaw
Daily Mail

Horrified families claim 'out of control travellers' trashed the campsite at theme park resort, left a four-year-old boy with a black eye and went toilet in the SHOWERS

Shocked families have claimed their stay at a luxury theme park resort turned into the holiday from hell when rowdy guests destroyed the campsite, left a child with a black eye and defecated in the showers. Holidaymakers left horrified reviews on Tripadvisor describing the anti-social behaviour of a group of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Ibiza#Fiance#Meshach Mesh#Bbc Radio 1 Dj#Spanish#Channel 4#Great Home Transformation#Pr#Thirtsixandahalf
Daily Mail

Princess Eugenie will split time between PORTUGAL and Frogmore Cottage after husband Jack Brooksbank landed new job - as experts say Sussexes will be able to visit UK as much as they want after renewing lease

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will now split their time between Portugal and Frogmore Cottage, it was reported today - as a royal expert said Meghan and Harry's decision to renew their lease on the property will enable them to visit as much as they want and 'cause complete chaos'.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'He was the hero of our holiday': Passengers hail pilot who was pictured helping to load luggage onto his plane after their flight from Manchester to Crete was delayed by more than a day

A hero pilot saved hundreds of holidays by getting out of his cockpit and loading luggage on to his plane that was delayed by 32 hours. Passengers watched as the pilot, known only as Simon, rushed to help staff at Manchester Airport after the flight was finally given a 40- minute window to take off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HGTV

10 Fun Honeymoon Destinations

Honeymoons come in all shapes and sizes — a beach vacation, a safari, a ski trip — and are based more on the couple's joint personality than on tradition. This list is just a snapshot of 10 of the world's hottest honeymoon destinations, from sunny beaches to snowcapped mountains and even fairy-tale theme parks.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Rogue Millennium can be a giantkiller like Vinnie Jones in the Oaks at Epsom with footballer turned actor part of the Rogues Gallery syndicate which owns the unbeaten filly

Up-and-coming Newmarket trainer Tom Clover will attempt a giantkilling in Saturday's Cazoo Oaks at Epsom with Rogue Millennium, who is part-owned by a man who created one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history. The unbeaten filly runs for the Rogues Gallery syndicate which includes Vinnie Jones, the footballer...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Family-of-four tell how they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for holiday - but had accidentally booked cottage 130miles away in Newport in South Wales

A family had to fork out £1,000 after they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for a holiday - only to discover they'd actually booked a stay in Newport in South Wales. Louise Turner, 37, spent £1,000 on a guesthouse she claims was listed for the island but she and her family were dismayed to realise it was 130 miles away.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Call This Massaging Foot Spa a ‘Godsend’ For Their Aches & Now It’s 34% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re constantly on your feet for your job or you carry your stress in your feet, our feet need to be pampered. They carry us around day-to-day and what do we do? Most of the time, we do nothing to help our feet. However, the older we get, the more we have to focus on every part of our bodies. From handy pumice stones to a nice pedicure, we can step it up further by treating ourselves to a foot spa.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy