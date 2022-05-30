ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeliberations are underway in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation...

www.today.com

Comments / 4

Related
StyleCaster

Amber Heard’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She’ll Lose After She Was Found Guilty of Defaming Johnny

Click here to read the full article. After her defamation case with Johnny Depp, there has been a lot of interest in Amber Heard’s net worth and whether she can afford the millions of dollars in damages she was ordered to pay him. Heard, whose full name is Amber Laura Heard, was born on April 22, 1986, in Austin, Texas. She dropped out of high school to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Heard went on to star in movies like Friday Night Lights, North Country and Spin before her big break in the 2006’s All the Boys...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Amber Heard witness manages to accidentally spoil 'Aquaman 2' during Depp trial

An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment...
MOVIES
E! News

﻿Johnny Depp Breaks Silence After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Watch: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED. Johnny Depp is speaking out after winning his dramatic legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, was not in attendance at the Virginia courthouse on June 1 due to work obligations when, after 13 hours of deliberations, the jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp. However, from across the pond in the U.K., Depp thanked the jury in a statement issued by his spokesperson, sharing that they "gave me my life back."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Nbc
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

What Did She Just Say? Five Times Amber Heard Confused The Public In Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

Amber Heard had quite the rocky start in the bombshell $50 million defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp. The award winning star, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, insisting she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. She did not directly name Depp in the article.Now, Heard has the internet in a tizzy with the contradictory statements she's made in her two days of testimony in the headline-making trial. Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's biggest testimony contradictions:"I've Never Played The Guitar"In...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has best reaction after court win – watch

Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Following the jury awarding the damages, Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, turned to those behind her and mouthed the word: "Wow," to them. The legal team also had a team hug following the case. The jury have said that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy