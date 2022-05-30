ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My dream wedding turned into a nightmare when a car ploughed into my guests – it was a week of hell

By Emma James
 3 days ago
A COUPLE’S dream wedding in Crete turned to a “week of hell” after a car smashed into their wedding convoy.

Leon and Kirsty King had been hoping for the perfect wedding, but were devastated when their best man and his wife were rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.

Leon King and Kirsty had their wedding turned into a nightmare after the crash Credit: SWNS
A car smashed into one of the wedding party leaving guests with serious injuries Credit: SWNS

The couple, from Wouldham, Kent, had their original wedding had been cancelled due to covid, forcing them to relocate the wedding to Crete on May 19.

Leon, 40, had been at the front of the wedding convoy when he saw a car swerve and smash into the vehicles behind.

Speaking to KentOnline he said: "I saw it in my rear view mirror. I just saw the car in front swerve and then the impact.

"The fire brigade attended but they were atrocious. They attended to the other vehicle first – which the people had walked out of.

"My best man's wife was just dragged out of the car. Over here they would take the roof off and lift them out, but they just dragged them out."

Best man Dean Fitton, 40, and his wife Gemma, 38, both insisted that the wedding go ahead but groom Leon followed their ambulance to the hospital in Rethymno.

He claims he saw his best friend's car “smashed into pieces”, and that hospital staff “threw them” in an ambulance.

Dad-of-four Dean said: "It was a killer of a crash. My wife had fractured her wrist and fractured her lower fifth vertebrae.

"They just threw us in an ambulance, which then found every pothole on the island to drive over.

"Once we were in the ambulance I shouted that Leon had to go and get married because he had been waiting that long.

"When he realised we were going to make it he went to get married and then came back afterwards."

Dean was forced to take a wheelchair to his wife's room, and found out that the driver who caused the crash was in the bed next to her.

They were relieved when the insurance firm arranged for Gemma to be taken to a private hospital, and she was then flown home.

Best man Dean and his wife gemma were rushed to hospital Credit: SWNS

Dean added: "She was so traumatised she didn't want them to touch her when she got back to the UK.

"She got to the point where she didn't want to eat because she didn't want to go to the bathroom.

"Leon is my friend of over 30 years and we've been through a hell of a lot together. We're like brothers. I would go anywhere he needed me to go.

"We were sad that it happened to us but honestly we're glad it was us and not the other car, because there was more people in there.

"We're not bitter because it could have been so much worse."

But even after returning home their nightmare did not end, with Leon’s car bursting into flames outside his home.

The Audi set alight after a fault on the engine compartment at around 1am on Tuesday, burning Dean and Gemma’s luggage.

Leon added: "The wedding went ahead several hours later when we managed to find out they were stable in hospital.

"It's been very stressful. It's taken a toll on everyone and everyone was stressed out.

"We barely just got through the wedding ceremony because everyone was very distressed and upset.

"Having the car catch fire has just compounded everything, I just can't see how this has all happened in the space of a week.

"At the end of the day the most important thing is everyone's still alive."

The couple delayed the wedding to make sure that the best man was okay Credit: SWNS
The head on collision happened as they were on their way to the ceremony Credit: SWNS

