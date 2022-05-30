Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Payment schedule for June released – how to make sure you get your $841

MILLIONS of Americans will receive their June Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks in just days.

Unless the first of the month falls on a weekend or a public holiday, benefits are paid out on the first of every month.

On Wednesday, June 1, qualified SSI beneficiaries will get payments totaling up to $841.

The SSI payment schedule is similar to that of those who started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits before 1997.

The SSDI payment schedule is based on the recipient's birth date.

However, if the person started getting payments before 1997, the payment schedule is different.

How to apply for survivors benefits, part two

According to the Social Security Administration, to apply for widows/widowers or surviving divorced spouse’s benefits, you need to prove your eligibility by providing the following documents:

Evidence of the worker’s death

Your birth certificate or other documents that verify your birth

Evidence of your US citizenship or lawful alien status

Proof of US military discharge papers (if you had military service before 1968)

Your W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns for the previous year

Final divorce decree (if you are applying as a surviving divorced partner)

Marriage certificate

How to apply for survivors benefits, part one

According to the Social Security Administration, to apply for child’s benefits, you need to prove that the child is eligible for benefits by providing these documents:

Proof of the worker’s marriage to the child’s natural or adoptive parent if the child is the worker’s stepchild

The child’s birth certificate or other proof of birth or adoption

Proof of the child’s US citizenship or lawful alien status if the child was not born in the US

W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns if the child had earnings the previous year

If the worker is deceased, proof of the worker’s death and US military discharge papers

Types of survivors benefits

According to the Social Security Administration, there are five types of survivors benefits:

Child’s Benefits

Widows/Widowers or Surviving Divorced Spouse’s Benefits

Mother’s or Father’s Benefits (Only if you can show proof that you have a child below the age of 16 or disabled)

Parent’s Benefits (Only if you can show proof that you were dependent on your child before he or she died)

Lump-Sum Death Payment

Survivors benefits explained

According to the Social Security Administration, Social Security survivors benefits are paid to widows, widowers, and dependents of eligible workers.

As a result, your family members may receive survivors benefits when you die, only if you were working and paying into Social Security.

However, you are eligible to receive survivors benefits when a family member dies, based on their earnings.

It should however be noted that the deceased family member should have worked long enough to qualify for benefits.

SSI payments on weekends

The first of the month is when Supplemental Security Income benefits are paid.

Payments will be made on the Friday preceding the first unless the 1st occurs on a weekend.

Congress members must pay into SS

Starting in January 1984, all members of Congress, the president and vice president, federal judges, and most political appointments were covered by the Social Security program.

They contribute to the system in the same way that everyone else does, according to the SSA.

Since January 1984, all members of Congress have been paying into the Social Security system, regardless of how long they have been in office.

Changes to come with new SSI bill, conclusion

“To address this barrier, the asset and income limits for SSI should be updated and simplified,” said the report, according to Marca.

“A reformed SSI program would play a crucial role in expanding economic opportunity and mobility for people with disabilities.”

According to the Social Security Administration website, eligible individuals might earn up to $841 in 2022, while couples could get up to $1,261.

Changes to come with new SSI bill, continued

The proposed plan, according to CNBC, will raise the asset restrictions for individuals from $2,000 to $10,000 and for couples from $3,000 to $20,000, Marca reports.

The JPMorganChase Policy Center research states, “The SSI program should be updated and reformed to incentivize individuals with disabilities who are able to work to seek employment without the risk of losing their economic security.

“Promising proposals call for raising monthly SSI benefits to 100% of the federal poverty level and boosting asset limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples and families with disabled children, updating outdated income rules for inflation, and eliminating the penalty for married couples.”

Changes to come with new SSI bill?

Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) have presented a measure to increase the resource limit for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) eligibility in the US, according to Marca.

The SSI program provides financial assistance to handicapped persons with low income, but its tight asset limitations have not been modified since 1989.

Brown told CNBC: “It doesn’t make sense for SSI’s rules to punish Americans for saving for emergencies.”

“Our bipartisan bill would update the outdated rules for the first time in decades and allow beneficiaries to save for emergencies without putting the benefits they rely on to live at risk.”

Break-even calculator tool

A helpful tool to determine the right age for retirement is by using a Social Security break-even calculator.

This gives you secure access to information based on your earnings history and interactive tools that are specifically tailored to you.

How remarriage affects SSI

If you are getting remarried, your SSI payment amount may change as a result of your new spouse’s income and resources.

If you and your new spouse both get SSI, your payment amount will change from an individual rate to a couple’s rate.

To determine the SSI benefit amount a couple is eligible to receive, their combined countable income is deducted from the federal benefit rate.

The result is then divided equally and paid to the couple in separate checks.

How many people benefit from Social Security?

Social Security benefits currently support 70million Americans, whether they’re elderly or disabled.

Nearly nine out of 10 individuals aged 65 and older receive the benefits, and they make up around 33% of the income of the elderly.

What is the maximum monthly amount?

In 2022, the maximum federal SSI payout for an eligible individual is $841 per month.

The amount is $1,261 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

The monthly cost for an essential individual is $421.

States that supplement Social Security

Some types of state supplement payments are administered by the Social Security Administration, but these states are responsible for administering supplement payments:

Some states offer more SSI payments

Some states contribute to the total amount payable to SSI recipients.

That means depending on the state you live in, you may receive a supplemental payment in addition to SSI from the federal government.

The SSI Benefits website shows which states pay a supplement to people who receive SSI.

When were SSI payments established?

Supplemental Security Income payments began in January 1974.

In the 50 states and the District of Columbia, SSI superseded the previous federal-state adult assistance programs.

Each person who qualifies for SSI receives a monthly cash payment based on a statutory federal benefit rate.

Since 1975, these rates have risen by the same amount as OASDI benefit cost-of-living adjustments.

Age 65 was common for retirees in Europe

By the time the US adopted social insurance in 1935, the German system had established the retirement age of 65, the SSA said.

However, when the Committee on Economic Security (CES) advocated age 65 as the Social Security retirement age, this was not a prominent factor.

This judgment was not made on the basis of any intellectual theory or precedent in Europe.

It was essentially pragmatic in nature and derived from two origins.

One was a general comment regarding the predominant retirement ages in the few private pension systems that existed at the time, as well as the 30 state-run old-age pension systems.

How 65 became the retirement age

One popular misconception about the German program is that it adopted the age of 65 as the normal retirement age since Bismarck was 65 years old at the time.

In fact, Germany set the retirement age at 70, and it wasn’t until 27 years later that the age was lowered to 65. Bismarck had been deceased for 18 years at that point.

History of the 65 retirement age

According to SSA, Germany became the first country in the world to implement an old-age social insurance policy in 1889, following Chancellor Otto von Bismarck’s idea.

At Bismarck’s request, Germany’s Emperor, William the First, proposed the proposal in a groundbreaking letter to the German Parliament in 1881.

Earnings and assets are important for SSI

Your wages and assets will determine whether or not you are eligible for SSI.

Individuals must have no more than $2,000 in assets, while couples may have up to $3,000 in assets.

Furthermore, the higher your earnings, the lower your SSI payout.

When did Medicare begin?

Although Medicare was signed into law on July 30, 1965, it was not until July 1, 1966, that recipients were permitted to sign up for the program, per SSA.

Social Security origins

According to the SSA, Abraham Epstein coined the term in the United States to describe his organization, the American Association for Social Security.

The Social Security Act of 1935 was originally known as the Economic Security Act, but this name was altered during the bill’s discussion in Congress.

Savings Penalty Elimination Act could expand SSI

The bill would update its rules for asset limits and how much money recipients would be allowed to set aside.

SSI has rigid asset limits that have not been updated since the late 80s.

According to the proposal, individual beneficiaries could be able to have up to $10,000 and couples can have $20,000.

This would give recipients a nice cushion in case of emergencies, without affecting their benefits.

New federal proposal could lower SSI qualifications

Two Ohio senators introduced a bill that would update the asset limits to Supplemental Security Income (SSI).