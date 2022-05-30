Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 357
Calcasieu Parish News
3 days ago
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 357. Louisiana – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 357 near Park Avenue...
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
A DeRidder man was killed in a late afternoon crash Wednesday near the intersection of La. 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old David J. Riley. Senegal said the preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express...
Ragley – On June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old David J. Riley of DeRidder. The...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the incident near the intersection of Hwy 12 and Pierce Rd. around 5 p.m. on June 1, 2022. A preliminary...
35-year-old Jaimie Wells killed after a two-vehicle collision in Hammond (Hammond, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 35-year-old Jaimie Wells, of Rayne, as the woman who lost her life following a rear-end collision on Tuesday morning in Hammond. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish at approximately 8 a.m. [...]
Louisiana Authorities Capture Trustee That Walked Off Job Detail in Lake Charles. June 2, 2022 6:30 pm Update: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Young has been located and taken into custody. He will be charged with simple escape. Original:. Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, around 8:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder. All at the same, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving west on Interstate 12 ahead of the Nissan. Wells collided with the rear of the Peterbilt for unknown reasons. The collision caused the Nissan to flip over, and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.
Two From Louisiana Arrested for DWI on the Water Over the Memorial Day Extended Weekend. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on May 31, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested two men on May 28 and May 30 in Iberia and Pointe Coupee parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
8 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Gang, Drugs, and Weapons Activity, 2 Suspects Still on the Run. Eight suspects have been captured, and two are still on the run, in connection with a multi-month gang, drug, and weapons investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 1, 2022,...
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect following a burglary at a local business, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Officers say the burglary happened at a business on North Pine St. around 4:04 a.m. on May 31, 2022. They say the suspect took a large number of tobacco products.
Results of May Seatbelt Checkpoint in Sulphur Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sulphur, Louisiana – On June 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office released the results of a seatbelt checkpoint in Sulphur, Louisiana. On Saturday, May 28, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop D conducted a seatbelt checkpoint at 1657 Swisco Road in Sulphur. As a result of the checkpoint, deputies checked 416 vehicles and issued 33 citations.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Baton Rouge Police in connection to a 41-year-old woman’s homicide. Baton Rouge detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Gerald Smith on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery. According to the Baton Rouge […]
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on May 31, 2022, that they had arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly setting fire to a home that had one person inside at the time of the fire, resulting in the death of a family pet.
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brennon Kane Pete, 20, 1512 S. Vintage Lane — illegal possession of stolen firearms, second offense; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Roberto Garcia Hernandez, 43, Sullivan City, Texas — operating while intoxicated, third offense; direct...
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant Kahliq Williams of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to 164 months (13 years, 8 months) in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry on May 31, 2022. The Court sentenced Williams to 80 months in prison on...
Comments / 0