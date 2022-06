The 32nd annual Run For The Wall made its yearly trek through Mt. Vernon recently. Their mission is to promote healing for veterans and their families and friends. Another part of their mission calls for an accounting of all prisoners of war and to honor the memory of all those killed in action. The riders rode into the King City and refueled in town before parading down Broadway to the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport for lunch which was served by students from several area schools and the committee. After the lunch the riders headed east to resume the ride to Washington D.C. The annual run begins in California before reaching its final destination on Memorial Day.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO