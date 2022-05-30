ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nine Named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts

By Shoppers Weekly
 3 days ago

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce the nine girls who were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 15. Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are awarded a...

SIUE School of Pharmacy’s Largest One-Time Individual Gift Establishes the Chris and Debbie Smith Endowed Scholarship

EDWARDSVILLE – A member of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s (SOP) pharmacy advisory board for 14 years, Chris Smith, of Springfield, has been an instrumental leader and advocate of the School. Smith has held various roles, including president and committee chair. His most recent role is that of an elite donor.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Bergmann’s in DuQuoin – From Perry County to Perry County

The surname, Bergmann, has shown up on this blog many times. I think if you look at other stories about Bergmann’s you will find that most of them are centered around Peace Lutheran Church in Friedenberg. You will read another Bergmann story today that indeed has its beginning in Friedenberg, but it will describe a Bergmann who moved elsewhere later in his life.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
Herrin Festa Italiana a success 30-plus years in the making

HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – Some consider Memorial Day weekend the kickoff to summer. Herrin Festa Italiana takes that idea to heart. “It’s the gateway to summer,” Herrin Festa Italiana president Cris Trapani said. “We look forward to it all year. We’re so excited to have it this year the way we have. Great weather, of course today. It means a lot to a lot of people. The whole region comes out and enjoys something.”
HERRIN, IL
Local pastor, victims' advocate stress importance of Southern Baptist Convention's release of abuse allegations list

PADUCAH — A once-secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church personnel accused of sexual abuse has been released to the public by the Southern Baptist convention. The database was released by the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee following an investigation by Guidepost Solutions into allegations that the committee mishandled reports of abuse and mistreated survivors.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Metro East communities upset after some graves go flagless on Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some families in the Metro East are upset at a local cemetery where their loved ones are buried won’t have flags flying in the breeze. The Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois is flagless over the weekend. The owners of the cemetery said there aren’t enough volunteers to place the flags but a large group of volunteers were ready to help when they were told the plans were called off.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Ambulance services in southern Illinois continue to be understaffed

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -It’s an issue that happening Nationwide and here locally in southern Illinois. Ambulance services are suffering from a shortage of employees. That could mean longer wait times for certain calls. “It makes it tough, our staff works a lot of hours,” said Kenton Schafer, Jackson County...
UNION COUNTY, IL
Bids sought for Granite City student-built home

GRANITE CITY — Bids are now being accepted by Granite City High School for the Vocational Building Trades Class House at 4833 Bailey Drive in Granite City. The three-bedroom/two-bath brick combo ranch home is about 1,800 square feet with a three-car garage on 80-by-120-foot lot in the Donnalynne Legacy Subdivision. An open house is planned 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
Paducah Pridefest to feature music, drag performances and more

A Pride festival celebrating the LGBTQ community is returning to downtown Paducah this upcoming weekend featuring drag performances, music from LGBTQ artists, local businesses and churches. Paducah Pridefest lead organizer Jeff Hudson said the festival on Saturday, June 4 was coordinated in about three months after organizers learned that a...
PADUCAH, KY
Traffic and parking changes for racing event in Madison

Things look a lot different around the entrance points to World Wide Technology Raceway’s complex in Madison. A ton of work’s been put into solving any potential traffic problems relating to this coming weekend’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
MADISON, IL
William and Nora – The Hoffmann’s

William Josef Hoffmann, if he was still alive today, would be celebrating a very special birthday. Since he was born on May 29, 1897, he would be 125 years old today. William was the son of Julius and Wilhelmine (Mirly) Hoffmann. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. We can view an image of his baptism record from that congregation’s books.
NEW WELLS, MO
Meijer coming to Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon will soon be getting a Meijer, a store that includes groceries, electronics and a pharmacy. Students at SIUE have many thoughts on the matter. Molly Linder, senior in psychology from Canton, Illinois, said she imagines a new store in the area would take business away from places like Walmart and Target. She said she doesn’t think it would hurt these other businesses enough to matter and it might end up being a good thing for customers in the area.
GLEN CARBON, IL
New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
Madison County home lost to fire Wednesday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A fire damaged a home in rural Illinois early Wednesday morning. The home was on Timber Ridge Road near St. Jacob, Illinois in Madison County. Firefighters from several nearby cities were called to help. A firefighter said the home is a total loss. One person was inside the home just after 12 […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL

