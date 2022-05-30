Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, 66, will miss Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after being diagnosed with Covid and mild pneumonia

The Archbishop of Canterbury has tested positive for Covid and is suffering from 'mild' pneumonia, Lambeth Palace said today - meaning he will miss a Thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Justin Welby was due to preach at the service in St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Thursday last week but was still well enough to continue working on a reduced schedule.

But after testing positive for Covid this morning, the 66-year-old is now self-isolating at home and has cancelled all his engagements this week.

A Jubilee beacon he as due to light at Lambeth Palace this Thursday will now be lit by a colleague instead.

Mr Welby - who previously had to miss Christmas 2014 due to pneumonia - said he was 'deeply saddened' at having to miss the celebrations.

Last week saw the archbishop wade into the partygate row by saying 'we need to rediscover' good standards in public life.

Justin Welby said the report shows that 'culture, behaviour and standards in public life' matter.

In a statement, the archbishop said 'we need to be able to trust our national institutions' in times of trouble.

'Sue Gray's report shows that culture, behaviour and standards in public life really matter,' he said.

'We need to be able to trust our national institutions, particularly in times of great trouble.'

He added that standards in public life are 'the glue that holds us together', adding: 'Jesus commands us to serve the most vulnerable and those in need.

'To help achieve this, we must recover the principles of mutual flourishing and the common good in the way we are governed.

'Standards in public life are the glue that holds us together - we need to rediscover them and abide by them.'