ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, 66, will miss Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after being diagnosed with Covid and mild pneumonia

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wuNr_0fusDFMs00

The Archbishop of Canterbury has tested positive for Covid and is suffering from 'mild' pneumonia, Lambeth Palace said today - meaning he will miss a Thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Justin Welby was due to preach at the service in St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Thursday last week but was still well enough to continue working on a reduced schedule.

But after testing positive for Covid this morning, the 66-year-old is now self-isolating at home and has cancelled all his engagements this week.

A Jubilee beacon he as due to light at Lambeth Palace this Thursday will now be lit by a colleague instead.

Mr Welby - who previously had to miss Christmas 2014 due to pneumonia - said he was 'deeply saddened' at having to miss the celebrations.

Last week saw the archbishop wade into the partygate row by saying 'we need to rediscover' good standards in public life.

Justin Welby said the report shows that 'culture, behaviour and standards in public life' matter.

In a statement, the archbishop said 'we need to be able to trust our national institutions' in times of trouble.

'Sue Gray's report shows that culture, behaviour and standards in public life really matter,' he said.

'We need to be able to trust our national institutions, particularly in times of great trouble.'

He added that standards in public life are 'the glue that holds us together', adding: 'Jesus commands us to serve the most vulnerable and those in need.

'To help achieve this, we must recover the principles of mutual flourishing and the common good in the way we are governed.

'Standards in public life are the glue that holds us together - we need to rediscover them and abide by them.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, 77, leaves hospital five days after his stroke and wishes the Queen a happy Platinum Jubilee - but reveals he faces an 'uphill battle' to speak again

The Duchess of Sussex’s father left hospital last night, five days after having a stroke – and promptly sent his best wishes to the Queen for a happy Jubilee. Retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, 77, who is estranged from Meghan, said: ‘I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pneumonia#Canterbury Cathedral#Uk#Queen S Platinum Jubilee#Lambeth Palace
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Sisters who suspected their father had a secret daughter while imprisoned in a World War II prisoner of war camp leave BBC viewers in tears as they finally meet their half-sibling

Two sisters who always suspected their dad had fathered a secret daughter during the Second World War left BBC viewers in tears as they finally met their half-sibling. Last night's emotional episode of DNA Family Secrets saw Janet Dabbs, 62, and Liz George, from Bath, search for their half-sister after hearing rumours of a secret baby in their childhood.
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Devastating way mum-to-be discovered multiple deadly tumours caused by inhaling asbestos dust as a primary school student

A young pregnant woman was undergoing her first ultrasound when it was discovered she had multiple deadly tumours, which were caused by an asbestos-ridden classroom. Jasmine Thomas, 27, sued the State of Victoria for $2.1million after being diagnosed with a terminal form of cancer called peritoneal mesothelioma after spending time at Footscray North Primary School in the early 2000s.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy