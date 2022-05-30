ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British club promoter 'who beat 21-year-old Tae Kwon Do champion colleague to death in Ibiza as he tried to break up fight in flat' goes on trial accused of murder

By Gerard Couzens for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The alleged killer of a British man beaten to death in Ibiza as he tried to break up a fight is going on trial for his murder today.

Mitchell Andrew Loveridge, 25, has been warned he faces up to 25 years in jail if found guilty of intentionally killing club promoter Harry Kingsland.

Loveridge was due to be tried last September, shortly after he was ordered back to prison on remand nearly 14 months after he was bailed over the July 18, 2018 incident.

The start date was rescheduled to today following a suspension.

State prosecutors are seeking an 18-year prison sentence for the Welshman, from Llwynypia in the Rhondda, while private prosecutors acting for Harry's grieving parents want him jailed for 25 years if he is convicted of murder.

Both insist he mercilessly attacked Harry, 21, from Shirley, Solihull, as he lay on the ground after knocking him out with a punch to the head in a violent attempt to stop him separating two other rowing Brits in the flat they were in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rw6za_0fusBGK100
Mitchell Andrew Loveridge, 25, has been warned he faces up to 25 years in jail if found guilty of intentionally killing club promoter Harry Kingsland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6EK3_0fusBGK100
Prosecutors insist that Loveridge mercilessly attacked Kingsland, 21 (pictured), from Shirley, Solihull, as he lay on the ground after knocking him out with a punch to the head in a violent attempt to stop him separating two other rowing Brits in the flat they were in
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdRMu_0fusBGK100
Loveridge is led away by police officers following the death of Harry Kingsland in San Antonio, Ibiza

Loveridge, arrested after jumping out of the second-floor apartment in an alleged escape attempt and remanded in prison in Spain for more than six months before his January 30, 2019 release on bail, will be tried by a nine-strong jury.

A five-page state prosecution indictment submitted to the investigating judge ahead of the trial states: 'The defendant punched Harry Kingsland hard in the head, leaving him stunned and semi-conscious on the ground.

'With the aim of ending Harry's life, and taking advantage of the fact that he had no way of defending himself, because he was trembling and convulsing on the floor, he punched him several more times to the front and side of the head until he caused his death.'

Harry's family's Spanish lawyer Oscar Hernanz, in an eight-page indictment also submitted to court officials last year, accused Loveridge of punching Harry in the side of the head as his back was turned to him and continuing to attack him on the ground after knocking him out with an 'unjustified viciousness and the clear intention of causing him maximum damage.'

An Irishwoman who was also inside the flat in the party resort of San Antonio, and begged Loveridge to stop hitting Harry as his life ebbed away according to the indictments, has been summoned to give evidence at the murder trial taking place at a court in the Majorcan capital Palma.

The trial is scheduled to last until at least Wednesday before the jury is sent out to consider its verdict.

The trial will hear the Brit summer season worker suffered injuries including a skull fracture and ruptured blood vessels in his brain which caused internal haemorrhaging that led to his death.

Loveridge was allowed to return to the UK after being bailed with the condition he signed on regularly at the Spanish consulate in London.

The judge who sent him back to prison on remand last year after ordering him to appear in court in Ibiza said at the time in a six-page ruling: 'Mr Loveridge has scrupulously abided by the conditions imposed on him.

'However there is a danger that the accused can abscond from justice at this moment in time, given the fact that state and private prosecutors have said they are seeking prison sentences of 18 and 25 years respectively for the commission of a crime of murder.

'The possibility of a prolonged prison sentence increases the risk of flight.

'The risk a trial might not take place in Mr Loveridge's presence were that to happen is higher because of Brexit and the consequent inoperativeness of the multiple instruments of co-operation existing within the European Union.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKEvM_0fusBGK100
Harry was a former Tae Kwon Do world champion and was working as a club promotor in Ibiza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlLmd_0fusBGK100
Harry died in the second floor apartment above The Ship Inn in San Antonio, Ibiza

Harry, one of seven siblings and a Tae Kwon Do world champion at the age of ten, was enjoying his first spell living and working away from home after taking up a club promotions job in San Antonio.

He worked as a bricklayer to raise funds for his trip.

Former Benefits Street star White Dee - Deirdre Kelly - was among those who paid tribute to him after his death.

She revealed she had met him twice while he worked as a dancer for a friend's company, describing him as a 'happy-go-lucky young man with a zest for life.'

She added at the time: 'It's absolutely tragic for this to happen to anyone, let alone someone so young.'

Victoria Cox, a lawyer for Slater and Gordon which has been supporting Harry's family including his devastated parents Gene and Julie, said before the suspension of the trial last September: 'It's been more than three years since Mr and Mrs Kingsland lost their son in the most tragic of circumstances,

'They are desperate to move on with their lives and are grateful that the Spanish criminal process is now moving forwards.

'We often find that people who have lost loved ones will only really start to grieve their loss when court cases are over so they are keen for a trial to be held and the person responsible for Harry's untimely death to be held to account.'

Harry's mum Julie added at the time: 'Harry was a happy go-lucky, ambitious young man whose muscles, love of sport and charming nature landed him friends wherever he went.

'He was so excited to be moving to Ibiza, it was his first experience of working abroad and he had dreams of many more to come.

'He had always wanted to work abroad and worked two jobs to raise the money to go to Ibiza, his favourite, happy place. For the trip to have ended in such tragic circumstances is indeed heart-breaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSH42_0fusBGK100
A small memorial was laid in San Antonio at the site of Harry's death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5UcY_0fusBGK100
Harry Kingsland, who died after being punched in the face in the Ibizan party resort of San Antonio was described as a 'lovely lad' by his friends and family

'It has been a long few years but we are so grateful to the Spanish authorities for doing all they can in proceeding with a criminal case.

'Knowing the accused is no longer a flight risk is a big relief for us. Hopefully he can now stand trial and the evidence can all be heard.

'We will attend the trial where we hope we will get some closure to this horrific pain we are living through.'

Loveridge confessed during questioning after his arrest to hitting Harry during a 'tussle.'

Court papers show he previously claimed he acted in self-defence, although forensic reports expected to play a key part in the trial point towards the dead man receiving several blows to his head and not just one as the accused is understood to have claimed when quizzed after his arrest by an investigating judge.

Under Spanish law private prosecutions - led by the relatives of crime victims - run separately but parallel to any state prosecution.

As well as a long prison sentence, Loveridge would also be ordered to pay compensation to the loved ones of his alleged victim if convicted.

The state prosecutor and private prosecutor acting for Harry's family are both seeking total payouts of more than £250,000 for his parents and siblings.

Comments / 0

