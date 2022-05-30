OPINION: City won’t correct false information

The city of Palo Alto unwittingly or intentionally is getting its facts wrong about the encryption of police radios. For 70 years, cities in California have allowed the public to listen to police radio transmissions, which is an essential method of newsgathering by journalists. In 2021, Palo Alto Police...
OAKLAND, CA – As a result of a lawsuit filed by multiple Bay Area social justice organizations the Judicial Council of California has agreed to cease debt collection for the time being for its willful involvement in the illegal “civil assessment program.”. San Mateo Superior Court’s “civil assessment”...
A complaint filed last week claims Mayor Sam Liccardo, as a sitting mayor, shouldn't have opened the committee nor raised any money to support candidates running in this election. It further alleges the contributions the political action committee (PAC) received exceeded local donation limits, which was then spent to support three candidates in San Jose City Hall races.
Santa Clara County approved new drought rules effective today that could lead to resident fines ranging from $100 to as much as $10,000 for wasting water. The restrictions are among the strictest of any urban area in California. The Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water) Board declared a water...
NOVATO, Calif. - Marin County's sheriff will stop sharing license plate and location information with agencies outside of California, including ICE, according to a legal settlement announced on Wednesday by the ACLU. This means that federal and out-of-state agencies will no longer be able to query information collected by the...
There is one measure on the ballot this June that pertains solely to Santa Clara. If you haven’t heard about it until now, that’s not a surprise. Measure D is little more than a formality at this point and some would say an unnecessary one at that. The...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bill Shireman would be the first to admit he’s a rarity as a San Francisco Republican — but nonetheless he’s running to represent the city’s eastside in the California State Assembly. When asked why denizens of the deep blue city should vote for him, Shireman said he that represents what he […]
Including $510,000 more in attack ads against Knox; Soros contributes $652,000. “This money will not drown out the voices of the hundreds of volunteers and thousands of local donors who have worked tirelessly side-by-side with me over the past 11 months to spread our campaign’s message…” – Deputy D.A. Mary Knox.
The lack of affordable housing, systemic racism and weak safety nets continue to be the leading causes for Silicon Valley’s homeless crisis, a panel of experts last week. Hosted by San José Spotlight and nonprofit Destination: Home as part of an event series on the issue, the Thursday panel examined the root causes of homelessness—and possible solutions. It featured Dontae Lartigue, founder and CEO of Raising The Bar and board chair of the Santa Clara County lived experience advisory board; Margot Kushel, professor of medicine at UCSF; Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; and Tomiquia Moss, founder and CEO of All Home. Destination: Home CEO and San José Spotlight board member Jennifer Loving moderated the conversation.
Campaign signs have been torn from lawns and cut from fences in this year’s San Jose elections. Candidates Rolando Bonilla, Van Le and Matt Mahan are dismayed by these acts of vandalism and theft, but said it won’t discourage them from running for office. Le is running for San Jose City Council in District 7...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - It will be at least another month before the suspect in that massive Home Depot fire in San Jose enters a plea in the case. At a court hearing on Wednesday the Santa Clara County Public Defender’s office recused itself and the prime suspect will get a new attorney.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – With public perception of a “crime wave” in San Francisco becoming more evident, SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s job is in serious jeopardy in the upcoming June 7 Recall Election, according to Annie Lowery, a staff writer for The Atlantic. She writes...
DUBLIN, CA – A bench warrant was issued after an Oakland man failed to appear in Alameda County Superior Court last week, and even though his public defender cited financial issues and an administrative error the judge still imposed $10,000 bail for each of the two cases. Robert Green...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Who could possibly be stealing election signs in San Jose? That’s the big question being asked amongst politicians in the South Bay. New video shows someone ripping an election sign down just days before voters cast their ballots. The video, which you can see in the video player above, showed […]
Cheryl Sudduth, a Bay Space group organizer and worldwide negotiator, is looking for election as the primary U.S. Consultant for California’s new eighth Congressional district. She is difficult incumbent Democratic Congressman John Garamendi. Final 12 months, the California Black Census and Redistricting Hub pushed the California Citizens Redistricting Commission...
The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a Home Depot store in San Jose was back in court Wednesday. Dillyn Jaycruz Gogue, 27, faces numerous charges including arson for the April 9 fire, but also faces possible jail time for other alleged crimes, including thefts at other establishments that same day.
The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF is calling for everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area who supports legal abortion to protest on the streets when the Supreme Court issues its decision on the pivotal Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. The preview of the decision already created a huge wave of protest in the streets the day after it was leaked because of the threat to landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Property owners won a significant victory in the recent case of Pakdel v. San Francisco, in which the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a restrictive view of the “finality requirement,” which generally requires a government decision to be final before the property owner can file suit to challenge that decision.
