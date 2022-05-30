OPINION: City won’t correct false information

The lack of affordable housing, systemic racism and weak safety nets continue to be the leading causes for Silicon Valley’s homeless crisis, a panel of experts last week. Hosted by San José Spotlight and nonprofit Destination: Home as part of an event series on the issue, the Thursday panel examined the root causes of homelessness—and possible solutions. It featured Dontae Lartigue, founder and CEO of Raising The Bar and board chair of the Santa Clara County lived experience advisory board; Margot Kushel, professor of medicine at UCSF; Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; and Tomiquia Moss, founder and CEO of All Home. Destination: Home CEO and San José Spotlight board member Jennifer Loving moderated the conversation.

