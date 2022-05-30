ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Top AEW Star Pulled From TV

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a big weekend for All Elite Wrestling as the Double or Nothing pay-per-view aired live on Sunday night. However, on Saturday fans were talking about the fact that MJF no showed a meet and greet, and there was a lot of talk about his status with AEW....

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 15

Green Mt Renegade
2d ago

It is difficult to tell in a business that likes to blend reality with fantasy, but it does seem like MJF is a guy who believes his own hype and if he isn't careful, he is going to make himself unhireable with his primadonna BS.

Reply
7
Ray Mendoza
2d ago

i don't think anyone is tuning in to see MJF....he is like a 3 year old having a tantrum.....

Reply
10
