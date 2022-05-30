ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family-of-four tell how they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for holiday - but had accidentally booked cottage 130miles away in Newport in South Wales

By Mark Tovey For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A family had to fork out £1,000 after they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for a holiday - only to discover they'd actually booked a stay in Newport in South Wales.

Louise Turner, 37, spent £1,000 on a guesthouse she claims was listed for the island but she and her family were dismayed to realise it was 130 miles away.

This meant Louise and her husband Jose Pacheco, 46, were forced to stump up £1,000 for somewhere to stay - and are now looking for a refund.

The mother-of-two says the mistake was made because the Welsh city was listed incorrectly online - under the Isle of Wight section.

Booking.com said it was sorry to hear of the family's disappointment, but it 'would urge all customers to thoroughly check all details before confirming any reservation'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m74Nf_0fus4hbA00
Louise Turner, 37, and her family accidentally booked a cottage in Newport, South Wales, despite wanting to go to Newport on the Isle of Wight. Pictured: Louise Turner with her son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBSN9_0fus4hbA00
Louise said the last-minute hotel on the Isle of Wight they booked was 'horrible', as well as leaving the family £1,000 worse off. Pictured: Ms Turner's two children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aunQF_0fus4hbA00
The family have asked Booking.com to refund their accommodation in Newport, South Wales, blaming their mistake on the website. Pictured: Jose Pacheco, 46, and his son

Louise, who lives in Norwich, Norfolk, with Jose and their two children, said: 'Despite the accommodation mix up and our horrible new hotel, we still had a nice holiday.

'I just wish this hadn't happened to us, it's not fair.

'It was this big rigmarole and now we are £1,000 down for the new accommodation. That's money we don't have and Booking.com aren't giving us our money back.

'They're not even replying to me now. It's so unfair.'

Louise, who does not work due to a disability, booked a cottage for their first week of their trip in summer 2021.

She said she had also secured guesthouse for their second week in Newport - finding both by searching the area on Booking.com.

Leaving their first cottage in the morning of July 31, the family couldn't book into the guesthouse until 4pm that afternoon - so enjoyed a day walking around the island.

Climbing into their car after a fun day of exploring, Louise entered the postcode from her booking confirmation - and was shocked when it directed her to Wales.

Louise said: 'I totally freaked out.

'We called Booking.com who admitted they'd made an error in their listing by putting it in the wrong Newport area but they wouldn't help us find somewhere new to stay.

'It was late in the day, it was the middle of high season, we were just scrambling for somewhere to stay.

'But we were on a tight budget and Booking.com kept saying they'd refund us but not doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCYAH_0fus4hbA00
Louise claims that Booking.com mistakenly showed the Welsh cottage under the Isle of Wight section, with a representative of the website urging holidaymakers to 'thoroughly check' the details of their reservations. Pictured: Louise and Jose's son, playing on the beach in Newport, Isle of Wight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bztbO_0fus4hbA00
The family said the cottage in Newport, South Wales, no longer appears under the Isle of Wight section of Booking.com 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz0Kp_0fus4hbA00
The family-of-four had to borrow £1,000 from Louise's elderly father for the last-minute accommodation on the Isle of Wight, which they have not been able to pay back

'We ended up borrowing money from my dad to stay in this horrible hotel which charged us £1,000 to stay for six nights.

'It was disgustingly dirty.

'There were cobwebs behind the couch, there was rusty cutlery in the drawer, and it smelt so bad that we had to eat out for every meal because we couldn't eat in there.

'But we were just desperate for somewhere to stay.'

Louise has since been in talks with Booking.com, who she says have since changed the guesthouse to accurately appear in the Newport, Wales section.

She added: 'We only borrowed the money from my dad because we thought we were getting a refund from Booking.com but they've never done anything.

'They changed the listing on the website really quickly but they have never given us our money back, it's so wrong.

'Booking.com are the ones that made the mistake, but they tried to pawn it off on the guesthouse.

'We phoned them anyway and they said what I expected them to say - that Booking.com need to refund us.

'We have never received a refund from either Booking.com or the guesthouse.

'Both of them just started becoming more and more rude and then just stopped all contact.

'It was this big rigmarole and now we are £1,000 down for the accommodation and more for the meals we had to eat out because the room smelt so bad that we did manage to find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFc2Z_0fus4hbA00
The family complained that their last-minute reservation on the Isle of Wight was 'disgusingly dirty', with cobwebs behind the couch and a horrible odour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBW8x_0fus4hbA00
Booking.com have refused the family's request for a refund on the unused cottage in Newport, South Wales, saying that 'all address details in the original listing were correct'

'Despite the accommodation mix up and our horrible new hotel, we still had a nice holiday, I just wish this hadn't happened to us, it's not fair.'

A spokesperson for Booking.com said: 'At Booking.com our overarching aim is always to facilitate a smooth and enjoyable travel experience for our customers.

'We have looked into the reservation in question and have checked that all address details in the original listing were correct, including all of the information sent in the customers confirmation email, which confirmed the property details and location via a map.

'Though we were sorry to hear of the customers disappointment, we would urge all customers to thoroughly check all details before confirming any reservation.'

