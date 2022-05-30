Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller death updates — Shocking age rapper’s child passed away revealed

RAPPER Master P has announced the tragic news that his daughter, Tytyana Miller, has died at a very young age.

The performer, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller, revealed the passing of his daughter Tytyana on May 29, 2022.

She was just 29 years old when she died

In an emotional tribute on Instagram, he wrote: "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana."

“We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

The family has not confirmed a cause of death, however, the post also referred to his daughter’s struggles with addiction, with Master P writing, "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana's brother Romeo shared throwback photos

Tytyana Miller’s brother Romeo shared a series of heartbreaking throwback pictures of his sister following her death, which was announced on May 29.

Romeo shared a picture of Tytyana from when she was a baby and added an animated crown that's pointing from her head.

He also shared a screenshot from a video call between the siblings.

Romeo described his sister as a "beautiful Leo queen."

Family asked Tytyana to go to rehab

At one point in the TV series Growing Up Hip Hop, Tytyana Miller was urged by her family to go to rehab for drug abuse.

In response to her father's plea that she seek treatment, Tytyana said she didn't feel rehab was necessary.

“I feel like I don’t need to go to rehab – I feel like I could actually do good without rehab," Tytyana, who was in her early twenties at the time, said in the 2016 clip.

But Master P seemed unconvinced.

"I mean you say that TyTy but on the serious side, I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track," he responded.

Tytyana talked substance abuse struggles on TV show

Growing Up Hip Hop is a show documenting the lives of a group of friends who are also children of famous rappers.

Master P’s oldest son Romeo, a rapper and television personality, starred in the show with his sister Tytyana Miller making frequent appearances.

Some details about her substance abuse battles were also featured in the show.

'I’m forever grateful for the memories'

Romeo Miller's Instagram tribute to his sister Tytyana asked fans for privacy as the family deals with their grief.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana," he wrote.

"We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister."

"Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM"

When did Tytyana Miller die?

Tytyana Miller was reportedly found dead by first responders at her Los Angeles-area home on Saturday sometime after 2.30am, according to TMZ.

'God is with you and the family'

Fans have offered their condolences to Master P on social media after he announced his daughter's death.

One said: "Sorry to read this man. We'll give you all the privacy and prayers you need. God is with you and the family."

While another commented: "God bless y'all with comfort and peace."

Several social media users sent tributes in the form of praying hands and dove emojis.

All about Sonya C, continued

Master P and Sonya C made headlines in 2013 when Sonya C filed for divorce, resulting in a reportedly bitter dispute over financial assets.

But according to Master P, the couple settled things privately in 2016, but nothing ever officially made it to court.

Five years later, Master P submitted documents that requested a judge declare him legally single.

In May 2022, just weeks before his daughter’s death, this was allegedly confirmed.

Who is Tytyana's mother Sonya C?

Sonya C, also known as Sonya Miller, is a female rapper from Richmond California.

She is best known as the ex-wife of Master P.

The couple tied the knot in 1989 and reportedly have seven kids together, including Tytyana.

'Overwhelming grief'

Master P first shared the news of his daughter's death on Instagram, where he noted the family is dealing with "overwhelming grief" over her loss.

"We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve," he asked followers.

All about: Mercy Miller

Mercy Miller is the youngest of Master P's nine children, born on June 4, 2003.

Like his elder brother Hercy, Mercy is also a child who loves the game of basketball.

In the past, he has reportedly played as a member of the junior basketball team at his school.

All about: Hercy Miller

Hercy, born on March 28, 2002, is an up-and-coming basketball player who is currently playing for the Xavier University’s Men’s basketball team and is another one of Master P's children.

He transferred from Tennessee State in 2022, after reportedly landing a $2 million Name, Image and Likeness deal, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

Speaking in January, head coach Travis Steele confirmed that Miller had joined the squad.

He said: "He (Hercy) transferred in from Tennessee State where he was playing this year as a freshman, got injured and then I think he just decided he wanted to try to experience something different in college basketball.”

“He's a great young man, comes from a really good family."

All about: Itali Miller

Itali was born on May 6, 1999, as Master’s seventh child.

The 20-year-old actress has appeared in movies like A Mother's Choice and I Got the Hook Up 2.

She also appeared in the 2010 season of the Flip the Script Kids Reality Special.

As of 2022, she is an active Instagram user who has over 28k followers.

Her profile is captioned: “A young woman who possesses the quality “It' absolute attraction.”

Pictured in a post with her famous father in 2021, she said: “Thank you for showing me God, Family, Love, and Integrity. You are the light of my life. Love you Daddy.”

All about: Cymphonique Miller

Cymphonique Miller was born in 1996 and is another of Master P's kids, but her mother has never been publicly revealed.

She is a singer and an actress, who had guest roles on Big Time Rush, Phineas and Ferb, How to Rock, and Winx Club.

Her last film credit to date was in the 2020 romance movie, Never and Again.

All about: Intylyana Miller

Intylyana Miller is an emerging R&B artist who has an estimated net worth of $500,000 and is another one of Master P's children.

In 2017, she released her first song titled That Real Love, followed by a second single called You Know I See You.

Her other songs include For Better or Worse and Whatever It Takes.

Like other members of the family, she has also starred in Family/Drama film A Mother’s Choice.

In 2019, she played a character named Makala in I Got the Hook Up 2.

All about: Veno Miller

Veno Miller is the third son of Master P and is rumored to be Vercy’s twin.

Miller has also embarked on a career and appeared on TV in shows such as Victorious and LaLa Land.

As of 2022, he is best known for his role in the 2021 film Malibu Horror Story.

All about: Vercy Miller

Vercy Miller, also known as Young V, was born on July 26, 1991, and is another child of Master P.

Like his father, he is an actor and has appeared in various films including The Team, Decisions and I Got the Hook Up 2.

On the music scene, Vercy is also believed to be a part-time producer and DJ.

He is active on Instagram where, at the time of writing, he has amassed 16.7k followers.

All about: Romeo Miller, continued

Romeo Miller has since founded the record labels Guttar Music, Take a Stand, The Next Generation, and his current label No Limit Forever Records.

On screen, Miller also starred in the Nickelodeon show Romeo!, from 2003 to 2006.

The rapper then later appeared as a cohost of The Mix on Fox Soul.

In February 2022, he announced the birth of his first daughter with his girlfriend Drew Sangster.

All about: Romeo Miller

Rapper Master P’s eldest child is businessman Percy Romeo Miller.

Born on August 19, 1989, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the mogul, Miller, 32, was a childhood music star, who formerly went by the name Lil' Romeo.

He first found fame signing under his father's No Limit Records.

He was known for his hit song My Baby and his hit 2001 album Lil' Romeo.

Who are Master P’s children?

Rapper Master P has fathered a huge brood of nine children, sharing most of them with his ex-wife Sonya C.

Despite his fame, Master P has regularly commented on his nine children with whom he is believed to be close.

In total, his big brood of children was born to three different mothers.

How did Tytyana Miller die?

At the time of this writing, the Miller family has not confirmed a cause of death.

Brother's tribute to Tytyana

Tytyana Miller's brother Romeo also penned a tribute to her, writing: “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana."

Advising his followers he said: “Love on your loved ones, life is short,” adding, “the silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

Master P's emotional tribute

Master P wrote an emotional tribute to his daughter on Instagram, in which he referenced his daughter’s struggles with addiction.

He wrote: "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana."

“We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

He added: “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Master P talked about getting Tytyana 'help'

Her father replied in the same segment, “I mean you say that TyTy, but on the serious side, I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track ... I think you should at least try it, cause I don't want you to go back to this.”

Later expressing his concerns on camera, The Make 'Em Say Uhh! Artist added: “I really hope that TyTy is serious about making a change - in my house, I'm a drill sergeant because you need somebody to tame you and tell you I'm gonna fix this ... if you need to get help, we're here for you.”

Tytyana previously discussed addiction

During a 2016 segment, Tytyana Miller openly discussed her battle with an alcohol and drug addiction.

Speaking about entering a rehab facility at the time, she said: “I feel like I don't need to go to rehab - I feel like I could actually do good without rehab.”

Who was Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller?

Tytyana, 29 was the daughter of Master P and Sonya C.

Thrust into the limelight from an early age, she cameoed in several films as an actress including her role in Carnetta Jones’s 2010 film Mother Choice.

Miller also modeled on Instagram where she would regularly pose in photoshoots for fashion designers and cosmetic brands such as LaQuan Smith.

Most notably, however, she appeared alongside her father and her brother Romeo Miller, 32, in the WE TV series Growing Up Hip Hop.