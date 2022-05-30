ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Devine dead: Emmerdale’s Shadrach Dingle legend dies aged 79 after stellar TV career

By Britta Zeltmann
 2 days ago

EMMERDALE's Andy Devine has died at the age of 79.

The legendary actor, who was best known for playing Shadrach Dingle in the ITV soap, passed away in January - although the tragic news has only just emerged.

Andy Devine, who played Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale, has died Credit: Rex
Andy Devine pictured as Shadrach Dingle with co-star Steve Halliwell as Zak Dingle in Emmerdale, 2010 Credit: Rex
Public records confirm the star died in January Credit: Rex

Public records confirm he died on January 27, with the cause of his death not yet publicly confirmed.

Andy, born Peter Devine, played Shadrach on and off between 2000 and 2010, when he made his final Emmerdale appearance.

His stellar career saw him serve in the Royal Navy in the 1960s, later becoming a classical actor before going into soaps.

Devine's roles included playing a Draconian Guard in several episodes of the Doctor Who story Frontier in Space, as well as Bernard in Channel 4's Queer As Folk.

He left Emmerdale after more than ten years on July 23 2010, being killed off in an emotional alcohol abuse storyline.

Tributes began flooding in for the star today, with fans taking to Twitter to pay their respects.

One wrote: "Sad to read the news Andy Devine has died.

"Back in January it seems.

"Best known as #Emmerdale’s Shadrach Dingle, he played Betty’s wedding photographer in a 1995 episode of Coronation Street, returning in 2000 as a radio DJ."

Another wrote: "Just heard the sad news that Andy Devine who played Shadrach Dingle in #Emmerdale and Bernard in Queer as Folk passed away in January.

"Brilliant comic characters that he played so well."

Shadrach was killed off Emmerdale in an emotional alcohol abuse storyline back in 2010 Credit: Rex
The iconic character was in the soap for over 10 years Credit: Rex
Andy pictured with co-stars Steve Halliwell and Kelvin Fletcher Credit: Handout
Devine, pictured at the British Soap Awards, has been remembered for his comic characters Credit: Rex

La Dawn Ahlborn
2d ago

Thank you for the clarification. The Andy Divine I knew was a big, raspy-voiced character actor who would be well over 100 by now.

