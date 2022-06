Madison, Wis – The Mallards won 3-2 on Memorial Day against the Chinooks in their first game of the 2022 season. The afternoon started off as a pitching duel between the teams, with no runs being scored until the bottom of the fourth inning where the Mallards jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Two late inning runs were not enough for the Chinooks to overcome a three run deficit as Mitch Mueller of the Mallards closed out the game.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO