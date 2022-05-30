ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers WR Chase Claypool addresses criticisms of his effort

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool took a lot of heat for his play from fans and the media. Missing on routine plays and mental lapses turned what should have been a breakout season into a disappointment.

It got so bad, that Claypool’s love for the game and even his work ethic were called into question. Claypool addressed these concerns when he spoke to the media after OTA practice last week. He assured everyone it was just media spin and his work ethic shouldn’t be questioned.

“People spin it like I don’t care,” Claypool said. “But I do care. I do work my ass off. Every day. And I’ll keep doing that until I’m the best receiver in the league.”

There is no denying that Claypool has all the physical potential in the world. But he did take a step back in his second season and it was capped off by a late-season gaff where he was more concerned about doing his signature first-round pose than hustling to save time on the clock. These are the things the fans don’t forget until you make them forget with exceptional play.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh fans have had to endure talented wide receivers who make bad decisions on and off the field for years. The best thing Claypool can do is put his head down, work hard and focus on making plays on the field.

