Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

knsiradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms Four Tornadoes Touched Down in Minnesota on Monday

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Monday, leaving an extensive trail of damage in their wake. The twister that hit the small town of Forada was the strongest at an EF-2, with maximum wind speeds estimated at around 120 miles an hour. Insulation, shingles, siding, and other debris littered the town Tuesday as survey crews assessed the damage. The whir and whine of chainsaws filled the air as residents and volunteers cleaned up the mangled trees, flipped cars, and flattened homes and other buildings. Amazingly, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported with the storm that contained multiple vortexes and a damage path at least half a mile wide.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June. It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like. (credit: CBS) We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal. Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
What? Minnesota’s Energy Grid Is At Risk This Summer

Minnesota's usually-reliable power grid is at risk as we head into the summer season here in 2022. This is the kind of stuff that seems to usually happen to other areas of the country, not here in Minnesota. But according to a new report, it's true: Minnesota's power grid is at risk of rolling blackouts this summer as sweltering summer temperatures cause an increasing demand for energy.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fatal Crash on Wabasha Bridge Spanning the Mississippi

Nelson, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed yesterday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the bridge connecting Wabasha and Nelson Wisconsin. A news release issued by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified the victim as 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls. The Sheriff's Office indicated he was driving a motorcycle that collided head-on with a car when the larger vehicle went over the centerline on the Highway 25 bridge. The deadly crash was reported around 3 PM.
NELSON, WI
kvrr.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Memorial Day#A Wind Advisory
Bring Me The News

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,783 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,638. Today's update does not include data from the holiday weekend, as that data is still being processed. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Severe weather threat exits across Minnesota for Memorial Day

(UNDATED) -- The National Weather Service says much of the state will see an increased risk for severe weather throughout Memorial Day. The highest chance for severe thunderstorms is in western Minnesota, with conditions and potential storms weakening the further east you are in the state. The National Weather Service also says western Minnesota could also see conditions that make tornado outbreaks possible starting in the early afternoon today (Monday).
MINNESOTA STATE
Storms Headed To Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Stormy weather may disrupt the holiday plans for southern Minnesota residents - but only for a short time. A line of thunderstorms has been moving across the southern half of the state since early Sunday. It has already produced 1 - 2 inch sized...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

SUMMER FUN! Minnesota’s Margarita Cruise Is Back

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and 809,000 boats. Yep, there are nearly one million boats in the state of Minnesota according to a report from the National Marine Manufacturers Association that was published by Twin Cities Business Magazine. If you own a boat or if you’re lucky enough...
Rochester, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

