On May 25, the Goose Creek Police Department reported a nine-and-a-half foot alligator was making its way along the walking trails inside the Hamlets in Crowfield. The reptile wasn’t out for a stroll. It’s mating season, and while gators can be dangerous any time, in the late spring they become very protective of their space. The animal has a one track mind this time of year — which can be a bad thing, given that its brain is the size of half a tablespoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO