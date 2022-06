A number of Bartlett Yancey spring sports athletes have been tapped by the Mid-Carolina 1A/2A Conference for post season honors. Softball: Six players were selected for the all conference team and two others received honorable mention nods. The team finished second in the conference with an overall record of 12-8 and an 8-2 conference record.

YANCEYVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO