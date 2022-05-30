ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Baltimore Man Who Was Shot In 2009

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a 31-year-old Baltimore man who died last year, more than a decade after after he was shot, authorities said Monday.

Theodore Brown was the victim of a shooting that unfolded on Dec. 30, 2009, in the 1900 block of North Wolfe Street, according to Baltimore Police, who say the 31-year-old later died on March 24, 2021.

Brown’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of complications stemming from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Homicide detectives were notified Friday of the autopsy’s findings. His death is now being investigated as part of the more than 130 homicides city police are working in 2022.

Anyone with information about Brown’s shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

