Bolder Boulder Makes Its Return On Memorial Day 2022 After Two-Year Hiatus

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado’s historic Bolder Boulder race was back in action on Memorial Day Monday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This race honored the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

The starting line was stationed at 30th Street and Walnut Street, where the first wave of the day began just after 7 a.m. and continuous waves would start until the race came to an end at noon, finishing at Folsom Field. That’s when a Memorial Day tribute would be held.

More than 40,000 people were expected to participate in one of the most famous races in our state, an event that has been held in Boulder since the 1970s.

The pandemic changed the plans for Bolder Boulder the past two years, but the race event was finally able to make its return in 2022.