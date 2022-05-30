ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Authorities reported a multi-vehicle wreck in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
On Saturday night, a traffic collision was reported in Tacoma.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place in the 9300 block of South Hosmer Street. According to the officials, the incident led to a large fuel spill, which crews worked to clean up with absorbent.

At this time, it is unknown if any one suffered injuries as a result of the wreck. The events that have led up to the accident also remain unclear. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and adopt alternate routes of travel. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

May 30, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

