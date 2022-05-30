ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cle Elum, WA

20-year-old Noah Gurrola dead after a vehicle hits a tree near Cle Elum (Cle Elum, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 2 days ago
Authorities identified 20-year-old Noah Gurrola, from Bellevue, as the man who lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Saturday morning near Cle Elum.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 90, just west of Cle Elum at about 6:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, identified as Noah Gurrola, was heading eastbound on I-90 when his vehicle swerved off the roadway, flipped and slammed into a tree.

He was reportedly the sole occupant of the vehicle. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. It is also not known whether the man was buckled up at the time of the collision. The eastbound I-90 exit off-ramp was closed for approximately four hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 30, 2022

Source: KOMO News

