3 people injured after a head-on collision near Belfair (Belfair, WA)

On Sunday afternoon, three people were injured following a head-on collision near Belfair.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 300 (North Shore Road) at the intersection with Sand Hill Road at approximately 12 PM. The early reports showed that a westbound Sedan smashed head-on into an eastbound SUV.

On arrival, emergency crews airlifted the driver of the Sedan, a 31-year-old Bremerton man, and a passenger in the SUV, a 30-year-old Gig Harbor woman, to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old Gig Harbor man, was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma with unspecified injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken into custody. According to the authorities, charges are pending against the driver of the Sedan. The highway was completely shut down for four and a half hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

May 30, 2022

Source: Mason Web TV