ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfair, WA

3 people injured after a head-on collision near Belfair (Belfair, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fur42gl00

On Sunday afternoon, three people were injured following a head-on collision near Belfair.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 300 (North Shore Road) at the intersection with Sand Hill Road at approximately 12 PM. The early reports showed that a westbound Sedan smashed head-on into an eastbound SUV.

On arrival, emergency crews airlifted the driver of the Sedan, a 31-year-old Bremerton man, and a passenger in the SUV, a 30-year-old Gig Harbor woman, to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old Gig Harbor man, was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma with unspecified injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken into custody. According to the authorities, charges are pending against the driver of the Sedan. The highway was completely shut down for four and a half hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

May 30, 2022

Source: Mason Web TV

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Poulsbo couple fall off embankment chasing after dog, rescue underway

POULSBO, Wash. - Kitsap County rescue crews are working to save a man who went over a seaside embankment in Poulsbo, chasing after his dog who fell from the same bluff. According to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue, a married couple’s dog went over the embankment near NE Passage View Ln, and the two rushed after it. Both fell down the slope and could not get back up.
POULSBO, WA
q13fox.com

Eastbound I-90 reopens on Mercer Island following crash, car fire

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. - Traffic has resumed on eastbound I-90 near 77th Avenue on Mercer Island, which was previously blocked by a car crash and fire. According to WSDOT, a car collision underneath the 77th Ave bridge blocked all of the eastbound lanes. At least one of the cars caught fire and was billowing black smoke from under the bridge.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Crews extinguish Tacoma house fire

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma home was damaged after a fire early Wednesday morning. At about 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 200 block of North G Street. One person living inside the home escaped and was not hurt. Firefighters extinguished the fire...
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Driver hospitalized after a vehicle runs into a restaurant in Capitol Hill (Seattle, WA)

On Tuesday evening, one person was hurt after a car slammed into a restaurant in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of the 400 block of 15th Avenue East a little after 7:30 p.m. in response to a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a vehicle crashed into Coastal Kitchen, a restaurant in Seattle, for reasons that are yet to be known.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Belfair, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Cars
City
Bremerton, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver slams into power pole, building in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — The driver of a pickup was hurt after slamming into a power pole and then hitting a business. The crash happened on Monday evening at the corner of Bothell Way Northeast and Reder Way. Bothell police said the driver had a medical issue before the pickup...
BOTHELL, WA
ncwlife.com

Bellevue man killed in rollover on Interstate 90

A 20-year-old Bellevue man was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle left Interstate 90, rolled and struck a tree. The Washington State Patrol said Noah Gurrola died at the scene about 10 miles west of Cle Elum near Pine Glen. WSP said he was driving eastbound about 6:30 a.m. when...
BELLEVUE, WA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, another injured after a vehicle rolls into a ditch in Graham (Graham, WA)

On Monday evening, a woman lost her life while another suffered injuries following a traffic accident in Graham. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 8:45 p.m. on State Route 161 near 200th Street East. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was driving when her car rolled over into a ditch for reasons that are yet to be known. The woman died of her injuries after the crash.
GRAHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Belfair Lrb#Wa#Sedan#Suv#Harborview Medical Center#Mason Web Tv
nbcrightnow.com

Father and son rescued safely at Rimrock Lake

RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — A boating rescue was conducted at Rimrock Lake on May 29 after one man called dispatch around 4 p.m. saying he couldn’t get his boat restarted. The man, from around Olympia, was on his 16-foot boat with his 12-year-old son when the motor stopped working. He could not get it started again and said the wind picked up and was blowing them towards the rocky bank near the highway.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man injured while trying to get stolen motorcycle back in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man was injured Monday night while trying to get his stolen motorcycle back. The incident happened in Puyallup’s South Hill area at about 6:30 p.m. Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 13 News that the man called to report that he was shot.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested in repeat vandalism at Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash. — A man accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Tacoma woman’s home was arrested Tuesday afternoon. On May 25, officers spoke with a woman who lives in the 100 block of East 68th Street, about a man who had broken windows at her home. Tacoma police said...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
q13fox.com

Suspected DUI driver arrested after Sumner crash

SUMNER, Wash. - A suspected DUI driver was arrested late Monday night after a crash in Sumner, troopers said. Troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a cable barrier on State Route 410 after 11 p.m. Trooper Robert Reyer said the driver was not injured...
SUMNER, WA
ncwlife.com

Man injured when hit by target-shooting ricochet

A 50-year-old Renton man was injured Sunday by a ricochet from a shot fired by a friend who was target shooting near Lake Wenatchee. The man suffered an injury to his right forearm and was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The injured man was a bystander at a...
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

Fugitive murder suspect shot, killed by police in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A fugitive wanted for murder was shot and killed by police in Kent on Wednesday while officers were attempting to arrest the suspect. Around 5:45 pm, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force — which includes officers from regional jurisdictions — attempted to serve a warrant at the residence of a fugitive wanted for murder in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent.
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Shots fired inside Cheesecake Factory near Southcenter Mall

Police responded to a reported shooting at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant near Southcenter Mall in Tukwila on Tuesday evening. At about 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Strander Boulevard after receiving reports that a dispute between customers had escalated into gunfire. A Cheesecake Factory employee told...
TUKWILA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy