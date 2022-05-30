ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent Venables was the perfect hire for Oklahoma football

By Ben Dackiw
 2 days ago
It feels like forever ago when social media was set ablaze with a harrowing message for Sooners fans: Lincoln Riley, less than 24 hours after saying he wouldn’t be taking the then open LSU head coaching job, was leaving OU to go to Southern Cal.

Since then, Brent Venables has come in and has changed the mindset, identity and schemes of an OU football program that was in the midst of an identity crisis. What is this team going to look like? Can the program prosper in the meat-grinder that is the SEC?

Since his plane touched down in December, Venables has done nothing but be the perfect example of what a college football coach should be. Not only does he devote himself to helping develop football players and young men, he also shows support for the other sports the University of Oklahoma has to offer.

Here’s the thing: it’s easy to pretend to be interested in something to make yourself look good and make other people feel good, but I don’t think that’s what Venables is doing. He seems to be genuinely interested and invested in how the other sports at OU are doing.

We all saw the spring game halftime speech. The enthusiasm is palpable. It doesn’t stop there either.

Venables has been seen at both softball and golf events, and I can only imagine what was going on during the OU coaches caravan.

He’s been been nothing short of a grand slam hire, and Oklahoma fans should be dancing with excitement to see the first real football games with him in charge.

