Edmonds, WA

1 person hurt after a vehicle crashes into a parked car in downtown Edmonds (Edmonds, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
On Saturday afternoon, an 81-year-old woman was hurt after her van slammed into an unoccupied parked car in downtown Edmonds.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street. The early reports showed that the 81-year-old Edmonds woman’s van ran into a parked car, sending it up against the building housing Claire’s Pantry restaurant.

Reports further revealed that the woman was leaving the bank parking lot across the street when she hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing into the rear driver’s side of a parked car. Officers did not found any structural damage to the building.

The van’s driver, who had a bloody nose, was checked by paramedics and taken to her home. Both vehicles were dragged from the scene. Officials confirmed a citation to the woman for inattentive driving. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under review.

May 30, 2022

Source: My Edmonds News

