Former UGA football player joins staff

The University of Georgia has recruited at a top3 level for half a decade at this point under head coach Kirby Smart. And they have done as much through relatively conventional methods. The national championship delivered in 2021 was not through copious transfers whether it be from junior ...
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by DawgNationDaily Host and Georgia Bulldogs Insider, Brandon Adams. Andy & Randy spoke to Adams about just how long he thinks Kirby Smart will be the Head Coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama. He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people. "Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes...
Jailyn Ingram will return to Georgia this season. According to Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald, Bulldogs coach Mike White said the NCAA granted the forward's request for an extra year of eligibility. After five seasons at Florida Atlantic, Ingram transferred to Georgia with an extra year awarded to all players...
Although the 2023 recruiting cycle has been underway for some time now, the first weekend of June marks the real beginning of a chaotic six-month period leading to the December Early Signing Period. Across the country, recruits — including many of the country’s best — will descend on campuses for the first of their five allotted official visits.
