Gas prices ‘highest it’s ever been’ for Memorial Day, according to AAA report

GEORGIA — Georgia gas prices have gone down a little, according to reports from AAA.

Georgia gas price averages are now $4.13 per gallon, which is one cent less than it was a week ago.

Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, says Georgia gas is one of the least expensive in the U.S., but that summer gas prices will most likely remain high.

“Georgia continues to be one of the least expensive states in the U.S. for gas prices,” said Waiters. “While, prices are appearing to slow down for Georgians, we can anticipate summer gas prices to remain elevated.”

For Memorial Day, AAA says the average gas price is the highest it’s ever been for this holiday. And as far as national average gas prices, it has increased by two cents since last Monday.

The softening of gas demand has helped lower the price increases ahead of Memorial Day. If demand slows following the holiday weekend, pump price increases could be limited as crude prices remain volatile, according to AAA.

It now costs drivers $61.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline.

AAA also listed the most and least expensive Georgia gas prices:

Brunswick ($4.26)

Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($4.16)

Savannah ($4.15)

Dalton ($4.06)

Rome ($4.07)

Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.08)

However, in two weeks, the gas tax pause will expire, so it is possible that gas could increase again.

