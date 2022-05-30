ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

10-year-old arrested in Florida after threatening school shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Florida, a 10-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend, accused...

Suspect arrested in shooting of Lehigh Acres hot dog stand owner

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a hot dog stand owner in Lehigh Acres. Deputies arrested 25-year-old James William Gonzalez after they say he shot Kelvis Maiguel while he was working. Maiguel is a well-known hot dog stand owner at Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Second Memorial Day gun incident reported on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - While authorities continue to look for the suspect who fired multiple shots during a fight between teens Monday on Siesta Key, deputies have made an arrest in a second, apparently unrelated handgun assault in the same area at the same time, arrest records show. Deputies...
SIESTA KEY, FL
More than 30 suspects arrested in Lee County on drug charges

More than 30 people were arrested in Lee County on drug charges. The suspects went in front of a judge on Wednesday for their first appearing hearings. It took a judge nearly three hours to read through their charges. At least 13 women face charges of trafficking, distributing, manufacturing or...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Man shot dead after attacking Cape Coral officer with metal pipe

A man has been killed by Cape Coral police after they say he attacked them with a metal pipe at a home on SW 2nd Terrace in Cape Coral. The Cape Coral Police Department said they responded to the scene for a possible Baker Act situation. They say Yosef Berkermus, 31, approached responding officers from his garage while holding a metal pipe.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Owner of popular hot dog stand shot

A man confirms his brother was shot Tuesday in Lehigh Acres. Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting on Homestead Rd. S and Milwaukee Blvd and neighbors heard it immediately. Ceberino’s Hot Dogs & More is a popular place in the neighborhood. They initially posted on Facebook that the...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

