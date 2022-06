The Chicago Cubs placed Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL with a bizarre mouth injury he picked up during a freak workout accident, but it seems he’s not the only key player set to hit the shelf. According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Cubs have placed rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day IL after he’d been sidelined the past few games. Suzuki is dealing with a sprained finger which has kept him out of the lineup since Friday, and now he’ll require an IL stint in order to get right.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO