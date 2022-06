Christopher Morel delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-3 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. After Milwaukee’s Jace Peterson was thrown out at the plate by Chicago second baseman Nick Madrigal in the top of the 10th, Morel flied out deep enough to left field off Hoby Milner (2-1) to knock in Jason Heyward from third.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO