San Ramon Man Dead, 3 Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane.

Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys aged 6 and 4 in the back seat. Neither boy were in a child seat nor were wearing seatbelts, CHP says.

Both boys were flown to area hospitals, one to Children’s Hospital in Oakland and the other to the UC Davis Medical Center. The teen girl was taken to a hospital in the East Bay. All suffered major injuries, officers say.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck head-on suffered major injuries but is reportedly in stable condition.

CHP has not released the name of the driver killed in the crash, but he has been identified as a San Ramon resident. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, officers say.