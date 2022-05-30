River City Roundup

The 11th annual Richmond International Film Festival is back June 7-12, bursting with 171 films of all genres from 20 countries, performances by more than 20 musical groups, and a roster of guests from film, television and music. The festival features panels, mixers, pitch sessions and concerts at venues that include the Byrd Theatre, Bow Tie Cinemas, In Your Ear Studios and the Quirk Hotel. RIFF’s theme this year is “Turn Out Richmond,” and festival founder Heather Waters hopes it does. RIFF is the passion project of Waters, who came to Richmond via Nashville, Atlanta and Los Angeles, with a background as an entertainer and producer. We spoke with the festival founder about this year’s diverse offerings and the event’s recent challenges.

