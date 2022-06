BEDFORD – Myron Rainey will forever be known as the “Voice of the Stars.” Rainey, a veteran broadcaster with WBIW for 40 years, died on Tuesday. Following the end of his remarkable career broadcasting Bedford North Lawrence athletics, Rainey was enshrined in the Indiana Sportwriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame. Rainey was the soundtrack for some of the biggest moments in BNL sports history, including five state championships in basketball. He chronicled the careers of Damon Bailey, Danny Bush, Pete Pritchett and other members of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame along the way. He also called BNL football games from 1979 until the conclusion of the 2013 season.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO