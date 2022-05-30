ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Pink Floyd join video hosting platform TikTok

By Jerry Ewing
 2 days ago

Although we can already imagine the disdain most fans will greet the news with, Pink Floyd announce today that they have joined the shot form video hosting platform TikTok.

Users will be able to access official Pink Floyd sounds from each track featured across all of the band's studio albums and they can also acquire a comprehensive library of official Pink Floyd music for their own TikTok video creations.

"In giving the global platform access to their music, Pink Floyd encourages innovative film making through these unique mediums," the band say, in a statement.

As well as featuring in the TikTok Sound Library, the band will use the platform to regularly post unique video content. Pink Floyd has always used spectacular visuals throughout their career and their introduction to the TikTok platform will see them extend their reach digitally.

The date of joining is also significant in Floydian lore: May 30 marks 50 years to the day since the band entered the studio to start recording The Dark Side Of The Moon .

Discover Pink Floyd on TikTok .

