ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeezW_0fupRZPv00

(NEXSTAR) – While some may view Memorial Day as the unofficial start to summer – and the chance at a three-day weekend – the day carries a heavier meaning.

Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, honors Americans who gave their lives in service. It was declared a national holiday by Congress in 1968.

The day’s history technically started more than 100 years earlier when, in 1866, Waterloo, New York, held a city-wide ‘Decoration Day.’ According to USO , citizens were encouraged to place memorials on the graves of soldiers.

ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush uncovered by FBI

Two years later, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the head of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, established the first-ever national Decoration Day , a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. He moved the day to May 30, a time when flowers would be in bloom.

Until World War I, Decoration Day honored those who fought in the Civil War. In the decades since its inception, the day became better known as Memorial Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs explains . Congress designated Memorial Day as a national holiday through the Uniform Holiday Bill passed in 1968 – it took effect in 1971 – and formally moved it from May 30 to the last Monday of the month.

Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day , which falls on November 11 every year and honors those who fought in American wars and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, became a legal holiday in May 1938.

Memorial Day events in the Twin Tiers

After World War II, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day as part of the Uniform Holiday Bill.

Memorial Day should also not be confused with another military holiday in May, Armed Forces Day. Celebrated on the third Saturday of the month, Armed Forces Day honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Big Flats man indicted for beating puppies to death

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been indicted in connection to a case last year in which he allegedly beat two puppies to death in Corning, according to the District Attorney. Steuben County DA Brooks Baker’s Office announced that a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Michael Crouse, 23, for allegedly […]
CORNING, NY
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Society
Waterloo, NY
Government
Missouri Independent

The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Hornell Schools Superintendent, Assistant Principal indicted for misconduct, child endangerment

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District Superintendent and the Assistant Principal for Grades 7-8 have both been indicted on various misconduct and child endangerment charges by the Steuben County Grand Jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jeremy Palotti, Superintendent of the Hornell City School District, was indicted by the Grand Jury […]
HORNELL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
WETM 18 News

Police release names of fatal Elmira fire victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released more details about the fatal house fire that happened on West Fourth Street earlier this week. The victims have been identified as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both of the victims lived at the address […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning woman arrested on warrant from 17 years ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Memorial Day#Armistice Day#Memorials#War Memorial#Americans#Congress#Uso#Fbi#The Grand Army
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two dead after Elmira fatal house fire: EFD

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died in a fire in the City of Elmira that broke out late Sunday night and is still under investigation, according to the Elmira Fire Department. Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 12:00 a.m. on May 30, 2022. According to the Elmira Fire Department, […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
WETM 18 News

Wayland man arrested for threatening with baseball bat

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been charged with allegedly threatening another person with a baseball bat and punching someone in the face, according to State Police. Nathan Gonzales, 34, was arrested after a disturbance at Victory Park in Wayland just before 5:30 p.m. on May 31. New York State Police said Gonzales […]
WAYLAND, NY
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
MILITARY
CBS News

Honoring the Japanese-American soldiers who fought in WWII

As we observe Memorial Day, we take a look back at the often overlooked 33,000 Japanese-Americans who served during World War II. Barry Peterson tells the story of the 442nd Regiment, which was mostly made up of Japanese-American soldiers fighting even while their family members were forced into internment camps.
MILITARY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy