The Annual Dewey Antique Show Set for June 4

This summer marks 75 years of Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bridgitte Robinson with Kiddie Park reflected on the past and the present. In the late 1940’s after World War II, American soldiers returned home to begin a family, build their family homes and purchase automobiles. Most families would go on weekend trips to area towns to see the sights and have a little adventure. Bill and Marjorie Beasley, owners of Curtis Sporting Goods of Bartlesville, was one such family who would take their son on trips. On one of their trips, they heard about a neighboring town that had a park, a zoo, a small playground and train. As they were returning home from a fun day with their son Ed, he began to ask his parents why their hometown did not have a park for children. Of course, his comments did become their topic of converstation before going to bed. They agreed before retiring for the night that they would pray about it and perhaps the Lord would send them a message.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO