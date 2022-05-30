ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

The Annual Dewey Antique Show Set for June 4

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annual Dewey Antique Show returns to the Washington County fairgrounds Saturday, March 4, from 8am to 5pm. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Gail Inman with The Annual Dewey Antique Show invited everyone to come out and see the...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sizzlin' Summer Series 2022 to Begin on June 17

The Sizzlin' Summer Series at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville will kick off its third season this month. Bartlesville Community Center (BCC / The Center) Event Coordinator Allison Swift says they will celebrate The Center's 40th birthday to get things started off right on Friday, June 17, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Swift says Michael Colaw will open with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra performing at 7:00 p.m. She says there will be prizes and food trucks.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Community Council to Host Heroes on the Field

Washington County Community Council (WCCC) will host "Heroes on the Field" at noon on Saturday, June 18, with the hopes of filling the stands at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in Bartlesville. This will be a competitive game of slow pitch softball between cops and firemen. You can come to the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Delaware Tribe of Indians Purchases Pow Wow Grounds

The Delaware Tribe of Indians purchases the Fred Falleaf Campgrounds located near Copan on Road 600. The Delaware Tribal Council announced the purchase of the pow wow grounds on Saturday during the 57th annual Delaware Pow Wow as Elaine and Jack Clinton are set to retire. Don Wilson and Numerous Falleaf started the pow wow on the original allotted land, which has always been Indian owned, according to the Council.
DELAWARE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Garden Tour Returns to Bartlesville on June 11 and 12

The Green Thumb Garden Club is gearing up to host a garden tour in the Bartlesville area. Chairwoman Kloma Laws thanks the four homeowners that are opening up their homes for the tour. Laws says this event will serve as a fundraiser for the Green Thumb Garden Club. She says most of the proceeds will go towards helping them maintain the garden club corner at Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Washington County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Bartlesville, OK
County
Washington County, OK
City
Dewey, OK
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Republican Event at Timber Oaks June 9th

You are invited to a candidate meet and greet and fundraiser for the Washington County Republican Party with Lt Governor Matt Pinnell as the keynote speaker on Thursday, June 9, 5pm at Timber Oaks Event Venue. Appearing on COMMUITY CONNECTION, Washington County Republican Party Vice-Chair Alexander Johnson said the event...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cavalcade Chairman Worried Monster Truck Event Could Tear Up Arena

The Board of Osage County Commissioners approved a monster truck race to come to the fairgrounds in the final weekend of June. That is three weeks before Cavalcade begins and at Monday’s Board meeting, Cavalcade Chairman Jeff Bute was concerned that the monster truck event may affect Cavalcade. District...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Kiddie Park Celebrates 75 Years of Fun!

This summer marks 75 years of Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bridgitte Robinson with Kiddie Park reflected on the past and the present. In the late 1940’s after World War II, American soldiers returned home to begin a family, build their family homes and purchase automobiles. Most families would go on weekend trips to area towns to see the sights and have a little adventure. Bill and Marjorie Beasley, owners of Curtis Sporting Goods of Bartlesville, was one such family who would take their son on trips. On one of their trips, they heard about a neighboring town that had a park, a zoo, a small playground and train. As they were returning home from a fun day with their son Ed, he began to ask his parents why their hometown did not have a park for children. Of course, his comments did become their topic of converstation before going to bed. They agreed before retiring for the night that they would pray about it and perhaps the Lord would send them a message.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Hills State Park to Host Free Fishing Clinic

Osage Hills State Park will be hosting a free fishing clinic this Friday morning at 9 a.m. at Lookout Lake. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife will be on hand talking about fishing and teaching individuals how to do it. A road and reel, along with bait will be provided. The...
OSAGE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Native American Jewelry#Farm House#Collectible Association#The Dewey Hotel#Dewey Visitor S Center#Salvation Army#City Of Dewey Fireworks
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Dewey Men Charged with Copper Wire Theft

Two Dewey men were arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire from a local business. Kelly Malicoat and Kristopher Chapman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on facing two felony counts stemming from the alleged incident. According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at Cornerstone Electric in Dewey, located on...
DEWEY, OK
KTUL

Officer safely relocates snake for Bartlesville resident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department says an officer wrangled and relocated a snake for a resident. Officer B. McCall came to the rescue after a resident called to say there was a snake between his front entry door and the screen door. The snake has been...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Jones Ready to Move on From Skiatook Getting an Annex

During last week's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, former commissioner for district two, Kevin Paslay re-visited the idea of building an annex in Skiatook for citizens to conduct business so that they didn't have to drive all the way to Pawhuska. That was up for discussion at Tuesday's meeting, but Paslay wasn't there to give his reasons on why he believed it was such a good idea.
SKIATOOK, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bartlesvilleradio.com

White Rose: Honoring Fallen Veterans on Memorial Day

White Rose Cemetery is the site for a Memorial Day service in the City of Bartlesville. American Legion Post 105 Adjutant Bill Teel was the guest speaker on Monday morning. Teel said more than one-million American veterans have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line-of-duty from the American Revolution to the War on Terror. He said they died so we can cherish the things we love: God, country, and family.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

What happened to the Loch Ness Monster of Claremore, Oklahoma?

The below transcript has been edited for clarity. CASSIDY MUDD: Something unusual has happened at Claremore Lake. KWGS’s Elizabeth Caldwell has this report. ELIZABETH CALDWELL: It’s Memorial Day Weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. At Claremore Lake, people are picnicking and exercising. The weather is cool and sunny. On the shoreline a woman named Daeonah Taylor is fishing with worms hooked to a pink fishing pole.
CLAREMORE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Commissioners Discuss Radio Upgrades

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the potential upgrade of the county emergency radio system among other items at Tuesday’s scheduled meeting. The potential plan was presented by Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers. The board debated the need for the upgrade. District No. 2 commissioner Timmie Benson works...
NOWATA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa to invest $3.1 million into south Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa plans to make a $3.1 million investment into Johnson Park near 61st and Riverside. Savion Thomas, 7, loves hanging out near the monkey bars. "Even though they hurt my hand," he said with a smile. The park is well-loved by so many,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Expresses Concerns Of Keystone Flooding

Tuesday, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said they are closely watching the river and lake levels as more rain is expected this week. The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing about 41,000 cubic feet of water out of Keystone Lake per second, but the lake level is still 12 feet above normal. Because so much water is being released the Arkansas River is up about four feet.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy