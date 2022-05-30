5 Times Remy Ma Gave Us Style Goals

Happy birthday to the style icon that is Remy Ma ! Today, the rapper turns 42 years old and we’re celebrating her style and grace all day long.

The rapper, whose real name is Reminisce Mackie, first graced us with her presence in the early 2000s and has been a force to be reckoned with ever since! From the first time we were introduced to her in her signature, blonde bangs, and black bob to her more recent iconic fashion sense and everything in between, Remy Ma has not only given us killer rhymes but also killer style and fashion envy for days. And today, while we celebrate the beauty’s 42nd birthday, we can’t help but to look back at all the times she’s given us style goals.

1. Remy Ma attends VERZUZ

Source:Getty

Last year, Remy Ma attended VERZUZ rocking this animal print puffer jacket and a short black bob to perfection. She was all smiles as she watched her good friend, Fat Joe take on Ja Rule at the popular music event.

2. 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source:Getty

Also last year, Remy Ma attended the 2021 BET hip hop awards looking as beautiful as ever in a red cut out gown and a face beat to perfection.

3. Papoose “Thought I Was Gonna Stop Remix” Featuring Remy Ma, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne Video Shoot

Source:Getty

Earlier this year, Remy Ma filmed a video for her husband Papoose and donned a matching Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that gave us fashion envy and more.

4. 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary

Source:Getty

Remy Ma also attended the 40/40 Club’s 18-Year Anniversary in a sexy cut out black dress that turned heads when she walked into the room.

5. REVOLT X AT&T Summit

Source:Getty

Last year, Remy Ma attended the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit In Los Angeles rocking a curve hugging leather dress that fit her like a glove.